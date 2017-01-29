- Legally Growing A $7 Billion California Industry
- Trump Mulling Fate Of Young Immigrants
- SFO Braces For 2nd Day Of Protests
- SFO Protesters Denounce Travel Ban
- Judge Blocks Trump's Immigration Ban
4 Detainees Released At SFO As Hundreds Protest Travel BanFour people who were detained at SFO under Pres. Trump's executive order have been released, while a fifth person is being processed, airport officials said.
4-Time Olympic Champion Living In Portland Worries Trump Travel Ban Will Strand Him AbroadFour-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, a British citizen born in Somalia, is unsure whether he can return to his Oregon home from Ethiopia, where he is training.
Craigslist Founder Donates $500,000 To Curb Wikipedia TrollsCraig Newmark said in a statement that preventing "trolling, harassment and cyber-bullying" is essential to ensuring Wikipedia's vitality.
California Aims to Grow $7 Billion Legal Marijuana EconomyState government workers are crafting regulations and rules that will govern the nation's largest legal marijuana economy.
TRUMP VS. CALIFORNIA: Phil Matier, Melissa Caen, Willie Brown Debate The Relationship Between Trump And CaliforniaTRUMP VS. CALIFORNIA: Phil Matier, Melissa Caen, Willie Brown Debate The Relationship Between Trump And California
SANCTUARY CITY: Hayward City Officials Talk About Sanctuary City DebateHayward City Officials Talk About Sanctuary City Debate
TODAY'S FORECAST: Sunday's Forecast And A Look AheadSunday's Forecast And A Look Ahead
POLITICS SUNDAY: Phil Matier, Melissa Caen And Willie Brown Talk About Trump's First WeekPhil Matier, Melissa Caen And Willie Brown Talk About Trump's First Week
Baseball Fans Flood Jack London Square For A's FestHordes of baseball fans came to Jack London Square Saturday for the Oakland A's Fanfest. Da Lin tell us about a special reason it was hosted there.
Lunar New Year Celebrations Across The Bay AreaThe Bay Area celebrated the Lunar New Year on Saturday.
No Sign Of Teen Whose Car Plunged Into Alameda CreekRescue crews in Alameda County spent hours searching for missing Jayna Jenkins but there's still no sign of her. Devin Fehely tells us her family is not giving up.
Curry’s 43, Halfcourt Shot Help Warriors Trounce Clippers 144-98Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their ninth win in 10 games, 144-98 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.
Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus For Record 7th Australian Open TitleWith her record seventh Australian Open title, Serena moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era.
SF Catholic School Sister Religiously Works Courtside Scorer's TableCourtside at a basketball game is the best seat in the house - just ask Sister Frances Meyer of Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in San Francisco.
Pressure Mounts To Close CEMEX Sand MineCommunity members, along and advocacy groups, are keeping up the pressure to close the CEMEX corporation’s 111-year old Lapis Sand Mine on the Central Coast.
SkyDrone 5 Captures Bird's Eye View Of Storm DamageIn the days after last week's damaging stormy weather, KPIX 5's SkyDrone 5 was on the scene giving Bay Area residents an unique view of their flooded and damaged neighborhoods.
Storm Topples Iconic Giant Sequoia ‘Tunnel’ Tree In Calaveras ParkA beloved giant Sequoia with a tunnel tourists loved to walk through was the latest victim of the big storm that blew through Northern California over the weekend. Strong winds and rain toppled the famous giant Sequoia known as the Pioneer Cabin Tree.
Russian River Surges Past Flood Stage In GuernevilleSome evacuations orders remained in effect Monday in the area around the Russian River in Sonoma County as the river surged past flood stage.
Rain-Swollen Yosemite Falls Put On A ShowA potent winter storm may have shut down Yosemite National Park Sunday, but it also has led to an awesome display of Mother Nature’s power as the park’s signature falls roared to life.
No Quick Fix For SF Muni's Nextbus Tracking SystemIt seemed like a great idea -- a web-based tracking system called 'Nextbus' that allows passengers waiting catch a ride on San Francisco Muni lines tell when their bus or light rail train will arrive.
SJ Police Officers Sleeping In RV's Forced To MovePeople were shocked when they learned last summer that some San Jose cops were forced to live in RVs in an effort to get some shuteye. Now those cops are being forced to move out because of a familiar roadshow is moving in.
New Ferry Service Begins From Berkeley To San FranciscoFor the first time in more than a decade, a new ferry route has been added to the East Bay commute, from Berkeley to San Francisco.
BART Customer Satisfaction At 20-Year LowBART customer satisfaction is at a 20-year low according to a new survey of riders.
2nd Car Plunges Into Creek Off Niles Canyon RoadFor the second time in a week, a car has driven off Niles Canyon Road and into Alameda Creek.
Famed San Francisco Bookstore Showcases Resistance Lit In Response To TrumpOne of the Bay Area's most beloved bookstores has a new section designed to help voters who are in despair over the presidency of Donald Trump.
Celebrate Chinese New Year In The Bay AreaWelcome to the year of the Monkey: 2016. According to the Chinese Zodiac, the year of the Monkey begins February 8, 2016 and ends January 27, 2017. The Monkey, the ninth sign in the Chinese Zodiac, symbolizes an...
Queen + Adam Lambert To Reign Over San Jose On 2017 TourIf all continues to go well, perhaps we'll hear new studio material featuring Lambert (which hasn't happened yet).
“Marry Me” Roast Beef Tenderloin Recipe Perfect For Valentine's DayThere is no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day then with a cozy home cooked dinner for two.
SF Psych Super Group Headlines ChapelCelebrated all-star San Francisco psych quartet Heron Oblivion returns to the Chapel on Friday night for it's first headlining show at the venue, sharing the stage with like-minded acts White Magic and Peacers.