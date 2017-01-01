- I-5 Grapevine Closed Due To Snow
- Many Reported Killed In Istanbul Nightclub Shooting
- Photo Gallery: 2017 Welcomed Around The Globe
- Authorities: Russian Hackers Targeted Vermont...
- 3 Popular Union Restaurants Close In 2017
I- 5 Grapevine Connecting Southern, Northern California Closed Several Hours Due To SnowNew Year’s Eve was a traffic nightmare for drivers hoping to get to or from Southern California on California’s main artery.
Warriors Invite Family Of Target Christmas Eve Stabbing Victim To Mavs GameThe Golden State Warriors invited the family of a man who was stabbed in a Target store on Christmas Eve to Friday night's game against the Mavs.
Police Seek Help In Search For San Mateo ManA San Jose man was discovered missing Saturday from a San Mateo marina where he docks a boat.
Dozens Reported Killed In Istanbul Nightclub AttackAn assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations Saturday, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others.
Russian Consulate Throws New Years Eve Bash In SFThe Russian Consulate in SF went ahead with a big NYE ball despite the fact that several employees were ousted over allegations of espionage. Andria Borba reports.
2017 Ushered In Around The WorldThe start of 2017 was feted with celebrations and fireworks around the world.
Security Tight As Crowds Of NYE Revelers Pack SF's EmbarcaderoSecurity was tight as crowds of people lined up along the SF waterfront waiting to get a glimpse of the fireworks over the bay. Cate Cauguiran was there.
2017 New Year Ushers In New Laws For CaliforniansWhen the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31, Californians will have a host of new laws to follow. Maria Medina shares a few.
2 SoCal Women Sue Lyft After Horrific Accident With Alleged Drunk DriverTwo Southern California women claim Lyft dispatched a driver who showed up drunk and caused a crash that nearly killed them.
3 Popular Restaurants Closing On Union SquareIt's the last weekend in business for 3 popular Bay Area Restaurants. Jackie Ward tells us, Lori's Diner, Kuletto's and Sushi Boat will be closed by Jan. 2.
Warriors Invite Family Of Target Christmas Eve Stabbing Victim To Mavs GameThe Golden State Warriors invited the family of a man who was stabbed in a Target store on Christmas Eve to Friday night's game against the Mavs.
49ers Week 17 Injury Report: Offensive Line Banged Up For Season Finale Against SeattleThe San Francisco 49ers enter the final weekend of the 2016 NFL regular season with a few injury concerns, but with three injured offensive linemen, the offensive game plan for the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday could be compromised. Center Marcus Martin and guard Andrew Tiller have been ruled out, while tackle Joe Staley is listed as questionable for the Week 17 matchup against the NFC West Division champions.
Durant Gets First Triple-Double As A Warrior In Win Over MavsDurant notched his first triple double since joining the Warriors with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Dell Gets First Career Shutout in Sharks' 2-0 VictoryRookie Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to get his first career shutout and the Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Friday night.
Initial Tests On Oilfield Wastewater Safety Draw Mixed ReactionIs it safe to use oilfield wastewater to irrigate crops? A consultant hired by the water district that’s selling the water to farmers has just finished a third round of tests on produce.
Residents Speak Out Against Proposed Cement Factory In VallejoA new cement factory promises to bring dozens of jobs to a Bay Area community plagued by blight. But some neighbors are saying, "not so fast."
The Golden Gate Bridge Is Starting To Show Its AgeThe Golden Gate Bridge is in need of some love and its corrosion in causing concerns.
When Public Storage Is Burglarized, Not All Insurance Is Created EqualThousands of people use public storage to store their belongings. But what happens when there is a burglary? Lots of people are complaining that the insurance they bought wasn’t worth the piece of paper it was written on.
Abandoned Mine Near Russian River Has Alarmingly High Levels Of MercuryMercury levels at the Russian River are four times higher than that needed to be deemed a hazardous waste site, yet no signs are posted.
High Cancer Risk A Fatal Job Hazard For FirefightersAccording to the International Association of Firefighters, 63 percent of firefighters will get cancer at some point. The San Francisco Fire Department is trying to change that.
Election Adds Stress To Thanksgiving GatheringsAfter our recent divisive, bitter and draining Presidential election, you may know someone who is dreading going to joining family and friends at Thanksgiving Dinner.
Stanford Researchers Work On Solving Lithium-Ion Battery ExplosionsResearchers at Stanford University may be on the way to solving the issue of explosions and fires associated with lithium-ion batteries.
San Francisco Cyclists Protest Uber Self-Driving CarsWhen Uber started testing their self-driving cars in San Francisco this week, the bike lobby was one of the first to protest.
Power Outage Interrupts ‘Rogue One’ Opening Night Screening In CupertinoPeople trying to see the premiere showing of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Cupertino Thursday night didn't get to see how it ended.
Bay Area Airports Not Among Nation’s Best, Customers SayThe Bay Area's three major airports didn't do all that great in a newly-released customer survey.
3 Popular Union Square Restaurants Closing Their Doors For 2017Sushi Boat, Kuletto's and Lori’s Diner -- all within walking distance of one another – are all shutting down.
Popular Bay Area Restaurant 'Pasta Pomodoro' Suddenly ClosesIt appears Pasta Pomodoro suddenly shuttered all their locations overnight, even surprising their own employees.
Best Signature Cocktails In San FranciscoSan Francisco and signature cocktails are a match made in heaven going right back to the Gold Rush days. In fact, a few of the best known -- Pisco Punch, Martini, Irish Coffee -- are forever linked with legendary stories connected to the history of the City by the Bay.
Foodie Chap Visits Ackerman Family VineyardsLiam and Lauren met in Napa recently for a tour of the winery, set on 15 glorious acres in Coombsville...