Latest Bay Area News
Mountain View Police Announce Massive Opium Poppy BustPolice on the Peninsula Friday gave details on what is considered one of the largest seizures of opium poppy pods ever in the state, resulting in the arrest of two Mountain View residents earlier this week.
Flight Attendant Found Dead In San Francisco Hotel RoomAn investigation is underway in San Francisco following the death of a Singapore Airlines flight attendant.
California May Ban Landlords From Threatening To Call Immigration On Tenants A California lawmaker wants to prevent landlords from threatening to call immigration authorities on tenants.
Chariot Ride-Hailing Service Featured In Ford's Super Bowl Ad, Future Tech PlansWhen Ford's 2017 Super Bowl commercial airs before kickoff this Sunday, it will feature San Francisco-based service Chariot.
Top Videos
ConsumerWatch: Stocking Up On Super Bowl SnacksIf you run into an emergency at your Super Bowl party this weekend, don't panic. Alexa can help. Julie Watts shows how technology is changing game-day festivities. (2-3-17)
2 Arrested In Major Opium Poppy Bust On PeninsulaPolice on the Peninsula Friday gave details on what is considered one of the largest seizures of opium poppy pods in the state, resulting in the arrest of two Mountain View residents. Kiet Do reports. (2-3-17)
Big Brands Take A Hit From Anti-Trump BoycottsUber, Nordstrom and even See's Candies are some of the companies feeling the heat for being associated with the Trump brand. Melissa Caen reports. (2-3-17)
Pet Expert: Advice On Treating 'Kennel Cough'Pet Expert Dr. Jill Chase explains what can cause "kennel cough" (2-3-2017)
Business Executives Meet With President Trump In Washington D.C.Anne Makovec reports on Uber CEO leaving advisory panel prior to first meeting with President Trump (2-3-2017)
Rain, Big Waves Batter Pacifica During Latest StormMaria Medina reports on the latest storm system pounding Pacifica Friday morning (2-3-2017)
Friday Morning Forecast With Roberta GonzalesExpect periods of rain on Friday, turning into showers later in the day. Conditions should be dry Saturday evening through Sunday evening, before another round of rain returns early next week. Roberta Gonzales has the forecast. (2/3/17)
Sports Headlines & Scores
Warriors Waive Center Varejao To Clear Roster RoomThe Golden State Warriors have waived center Anderson Varejao to clear a roster spot on the NBA's top team as it deals with depth issues and injuries.
Steph Curry's 'Ghost Ship' Sneakers On Display In OaklandThree pairs of sneakers worn by Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry are temporarily on display at the Oakland Museum of California, according to museum officials.
Will Offense Or Defense Win Super Bowl LI?The Falcons and Patriots both feature dominant offenses. Stopping them might be the key to winning Super Bowl LI.
Warriors Beat Clippers 133-120 For 5th Straight WinThe Warriors beat the Clippers 133-120 for their fifth straight victory on Thursday night.
KPIX 5 Original Reports
Bay Area Patients Find Psychiatric Relief From Psychedelic TherapyPsychedelics are poised to make a breakthrough as a therapeutic agent which may help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions and psychological traumas.
Bay Area Lawmakers Welcome Federal Infrastructure SpendingOverloaded highways, rundown roads, pipes and canals - Bay Area cities don’t have the money to fix the rapidly deteriorating infrastructure.
Storm Washes Tons Of Dangerous Debris Into San Francisco BayThe John Dillard is one of two highly specialized boats equipped with cranes that are trying to keep the shipping lanes clear of debris. It's a big job.
Pressure Mounts To Close CEMEX Sand MineCommunity members, along and advocacy groups, are keeping up the pressure to close the CEMEX corporation’s 111-year old Lapis Sand Mine on the Central Coast.
SkyDrone 5 Captures Bird's Eye View Of Storm DamageIn the days after last week's damaging stormy weather, KPIX 5's SkyDrone 5 was on the scene giving Bay Area residents an unique view of their flooded and damaged neighborhoods.
Storm Topples Iconic Giant Sequoia ‘Tunnel’ Tree In Calaveras ParkA beloved giant Sequoia with a tunnel tourists loved to walk through was the latest victim of the big storm that blew through Northern California over the weekend. Strong winds and rain toppled the famous giant Sequoia known as the Pioneer Cabin Tree.
Russian River Surges Past Flood Stage In GuernevilleSome evacuations orders remained in effect Monday in the area around the Russian River in Sonoma County as the river surged past flood stage.
From The KCBS Radio Newsroom
FBI Opens Hate Crime Investigation Into Dozens Of JCC Bomb ThreatsThe FBI has launched a hate crime investigation after Jewish community centers in North America, including the Bay Area, received 60 bomb threats in the past month.
Central Valley Man, 12-Year Old Daughter Stranded Abroad Due To Trump BanA Central Valley man and his 12-year-old daughter are stranded in the Horn of Africa due to President Donald Trump’s executive order.
Trump Adviser Peter Thiel Faces Scrutiny Over New Zealand CitizenshipPeter Thiel, the Silicon Valley billionaire who is also an adviser to President Donald Trump, was able to gain citizenship in New Zealand in 2011 even though he had never lived in that country.
Eat.See.Play
Scuzzy Blues-Punk Band Returns To HemlockNoisy, blues-tinged punk band Musk headlines the Hemlock Tavern Saturday night with noted minimalist punk trio the Tunnel and new heavy rock outfit Cutlass.
Nickelback Announce 2017 Bay Area Tour DateThe group will be touring in support of their ninth studio album 'Feed The Machine.'
All-Star Quartet Brings Heavy Rock To Bender's
Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.