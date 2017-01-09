- Storm Topples Giant Iconic ‘Tunnel’ Sequoia Tree
- Cab Driver Killed In Estuary Crash Identified
- Massive Sierra Mudslide Cleared From Highway 80
- Wild Wet Storm Wreaks Havoc Across Region
- Wine Country Gets Swamped
KPIX Original Reports
Watch Live Stream
Click To Listen Live
10pm Weeknights
KPIX TV Listings
Meet Quiet Heroes
Featured Stories
Download Now
Register Here
KPIX Weather App
KPIX Top Picks
Contact & Connect
KPIX on Snapchat
KPIX on Instagram
KPIX On Facebook
KCBS On Snapchat
KCBS On Instagram
KCBS On Facebook
Contact & Connect
Download Today!
Latest Bay Area News
Cab Driver Killed In Oakland Estuary Crash IdentifiedAuthorities in Alameda County on Monday identified the cab driver who died after crashing into the Oakland Estuary Sunday morning as 57-year-old Livermore resident Jarnail Singh.
Man Found Dead In Car Submerged In Swollen Novato CreekA man was found dead inside a car that was partially submerged in a swollen creek in Novato Monday, according to authorities.
Weekend Storm Primes Hillsides For Slides, TV News Van Crushed On Hwy 17On Highway 17 south of Sugarloaf Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains, tons of rock and debris came crashing down onto the roadway, slamming into a television news van.
Trump Tweets Streep Is ‘Most Over-Rated Actress In Hollywood’ In Response To Jab At GlobesAt the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep called out Donald Trump's "performance" on the campaign trail in which he mocked a disabled reporter.
Top Videos
Mudslides Buries Television News Truck On Highway 17 In Santa CruzOn Highway 17 south of Sugarloaf Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains, tons of rock and debris came crashing down onto the roadway, slamming into a television news van.
STORM COVERAGE: Guerneville residents prepare for the rising Russian RiverGuerneville residents prepare for the rising Russian River
Monday Morning Pinpoint ForecastGet the latest weather forecast from KPIX 5's Roberta Gonzales (1-9-2017)
STORM COVERAGE: Crews work to clear Pacifica mudslide on Highway 1Crews work to clear Pacifica mudslide on Highway 1
Wet, Wild System Wreaks Havoc Across Northern California and NevadaTeam coverage from San Francisco, the North Bay, Santa Cruz, Interstate 80 and Yosemite Valley by Emily Turner, Susan Steimle, Joe Vazquez, Wilson Walker, Len Ramirez and the KPIX 5 news team (1-8-17)
Sunday Night Pinpoint ForecastAfter a wild, wet weekend there'll be a brief break but more rain is in the offing, says meteorolgist Paul Deanno. (1-8-17)
Heavy Rain Runoff Swells South Bay RiversStorm coverage from Devin Fehely in San Jose and Len Ramirez in Santa Cruz County. (1-8-17)
Sports Headlines & Scores
49ers Interview Washington Assisant Sean McVay For Head CoachThe San Francisco 49ers have interviewed Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay for the team's vacant head coaching job.
Raiders Season In Review: Oakland Looks At What Might Have BeenCruising into the playoffs with potentially even the top seed in the AFC, Oakland (12-5) saw its magical carpet ride come to a crashing end in the form of a broken right fibula for quarterback and MVP candidate Derek Carr in the second half of its win over Indianapolis on Dec. 24.
Curry Rains 3s, Warriors Beat Kings With Big Second HalfThe Warriors overcame a lethargic first half and beat the Sacramento Kings 117-106 on Sunday night.
Cal Fires Football Coach Sonny DykesCalifornia has fired coach Sonny Dykes in a surprise after four seasons that produced just one bowl appearance.
KPIX 5 Original Reports
SJ Police Officers Sleeping In RV's Forced To MovePeople were shocked when they learned last summer that some San Jose cops were forced to live in RVs in an effort to get some shuteye. Now those cops are being forced to move out because of a familiar roadshow is moving in.
Santa Rosa Artist Builds Tiny Houses For HomelessA Santa Rosa artist has gone above and beyond when it comes to helping the homeless, designing and helping to build a group of miniature shelters for those in need.
Initial Tests On Oilfield Wastewater Safety Draw Mixed ReactionIs it safe to use oilfield wastewater to irrigate crops? A consultant hired by the water district that’s selling the water to farmers has just finished a third round of tests on produce.
Residents Speak Out Against Proposed Cement Factory In VallejoA new cement factory promises to bring dozens of jobs to a Bay Area community plagued by blight. But some neighbors are saying, "not so fast."
The Golden Gate Bridge Is Starting To Show Its AgeThe Golden Gate Bridge is in need of some love and its corrosion in causing concerns.
When Public Storage Is Burglarized, Not All Insurance Is Created EqualThousands of people use public storage to store their belongings. But what happens when there is a burglary? Lots of people are complaining that the insurance they bought wasn’t worth the piece of paper it was written on.
Abandoned Mine Near Russian River Has Alarmingly High Levels Of MercuryMercury levels at the Russian River are four times higher than that needed to be deemed a hazardous waste site, yet no signs are posted.
From The KCBS Radio Newsroom
Lawmaker Seeks Harsher Penalties For Unpermitted Self-Driving CarsNew legislation proposed by a Bay Area lawmaker would increase the penalties for companies that test self-driving cars without proper permits.
California To See More Major Storms In Coming Decades, MIT Scientists SayScientists at MIT said California could see an increasing number of major storms in the future.
Google Bus Fatally Strikes Woman At West Valley CollegeA bus that hit and killed a San Jose woman at West Valley College in Saratoga this week was a so-called “Google Bus” that shuttled employees working for the tech giant.
Major Storm Could Cause Flooding At Yosemite This WeekendA big storm forecast for this weekend could lead to possible flooding at Yosemite National Park.
Eat.See.Play
SeaWorld’s Killer Whale Show Takes Final BowSea World's show featuring killer whales cavorting with trainers and leaping high out of the Shamu Stadium pool will have its final performances on Sunday.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To San Francisco In Spring 2017Big name acts like Bill Maher and rising stars like Sebastian Maniscalco are among the notable comedians coming to San Francisco this spring
Joshua Henry Leads 'Hamilton' National Tour In San FranciscoTony Award-nominee Joshua Henry, who has been playing Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of "Hamilton," will take his character on the road in the show's first national tour...
Bar Arcade Coin-Op Game Room + Tron-Themed Speakeasy In San FranciscoSo, this looks pretty legit - from a San Diego-based restaurant group Sporting Fraternity, Inc. comes Coin-Op. Reporting Live 105...