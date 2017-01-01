Initial Tests On Oilfield Wastewater Safety Draw Mixed ReactionIs it safe to use oilfield wastewater to irrigate crops? A consultant hired by the water district that’s selling the water to farmers has just finished a third round of tests on produce.

Residents Speak Out Against Proposed Cement Factory In VallejoA new cement factory promises to bring dozens of jobs to a Bay Area community plagued by blight. But some neighbors are saying, "not so fast."

The Golden Gate Bridge Is Starting To Show Its AgeThe Golden Gate Bridge is in need of some love and its corrosion in causing concerns.

When Public Storage Is Burglarized, Not All Insurance Is Created EqualThousands of people use public storage to store their belongings. But what happens when there is a burglary? Lots of people are complaining that the insurance they bought wasn’t worth the piece of paper it was written on.

Abandoned Mine Near Russian River Has Alarmingly High Levels Of MercuryMercury levels at the Russian River are four times higher than that needed to be deemed a hazardous waste site, yet no signs are posted.

High Cancer Risk A Fatal Job Hazard For FirefightersAccording to the International Association of Firefighters, 63 percent of firefighters will get cancer at some point. The San Francisco Fire Department is trying to change that.

Election Adds Stress To Thanksgiving GatheringsAfter our recent divisive, bitter and draining Presidential election, you may know someone who is dreading going to joining family and friends at Thanksgiving Dinner.