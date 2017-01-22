- Huge Turnout For Women's March In SF
- Thousands Rally In Oakland For Women's March
- 25,000 Rally At Women's March in San Jose
- Paraglider Dies After Ocean Crash In Pacifica
- Women's March Supporters Rally In Walnut Creek
Massive Crowd Assembles In SF For Women's March RallyA huge crowd from all over the Bay Area gathered in San Francisco Saturday afternoon for the Women's March.
Vietnam Veteran Who Gave Back Medal of Honor DiesCharlie Liteky, an Army chaplain in Vietnam who won the Medal of Honor for rescuing more than 20 wounded men but later gave it back in protest and became a peace activist, has died.
Paraglider Dies After Being Pulled From Ocean In PacificaA paraglider died after being pulled from the ocean off of Pacifica Saturday morning.
Turnout At San Jose Women's March Rally Estimated To Exceed 25,000San Jose police estimated Saturday afternoon that at least 25,000 people were in attendance.
Raw Video: Chopper 5 Over SF Civic Center As Thousands RallyHelicopter aerial view of the huge crowd gathered in San Francisco Civic Center Saturday afternoon. (1-21-16)
Huge Oakland Women's March Rally Unites Families and Generations for ProtestTens of thousands of people marched in downtown Oakland Saturday stretching along the western shore of Lake Merritt, from Grand Avenue to Broadway and all the way to Frank Ogawa Plaza. Sharon Chin reports. (1-21-17)
Raw Video: Chopper 5 Over Huge Oakland Women's March ProtestersHelicopter aerials show tens of thousands crowded into downtown Oakland to participate in Saturday's Women's March event. (1-21-17)
Raw Video: Chopper 5 Over Downtown San Jose Women's MarchAerial view of marchers in downtown San Jose midday Saturday. (1-21-17)
Women's Marches Planned for Oakland, San Jose, San FranciscoKPIX 5's Sharon Chin interviewed Alison Mata, an organizer for the Oakland women's march, before the event began Saturday morning. (1-21-17)
Pet of the Week: Help Kermit Find a New HomeJulie Watts welcomed Kelly Lo, with the Humane Society Silicon Valley, and Kermit, a 3-month-old Boston terrier-pit bull mix, to KPIX studios on Saturday. Adoption info: http://hssv.org
Saturday Morning Pinpoint ForecastSaturday by the bay: mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds will be between 20 and 30 mph. Saturday night: rainy and very windy with lows in the upper 40s. (1-21-17)
Warriors Get 6th Straight Win, 125-108 Over RocketsKevin Durant scored 32 points and the Warriors used a big 3rd quarter to build a huge lead and coast to their 6th straight victory.
Keidel: NFL Championships All About OffenseThis year's NFL Championship round is fueled by pyrotechnic passing and overall offense. What teams will move on to the Super Bowl?
Former Giants Closer Santiago Casilla Signs With AthleticsRelief pitcher Santiago Casilla is crossing the bay again, re-joining the Oakland Athletics with a two-year contract Friday after seven seasons with San Francisco.
2017 NBA All-Star Game Starting LineupsThe votes are in and the 2017 NBA All-Star Game starting lineups have been announced. Who will start for the East and West and why?
SkyDrone 5 Captures Bird's Eye View Of Storm DamageIn the days after last week's damaging stormy weather, KPIX 5's SkyDrone 5 was on the scene giving Bay Area residents an unique view of their flooded and damaged neighborhoods.
Storm Topples Iconic Giant Sequoia ‘Tunnel’ Tree In Calaveras ParkA beloved giant Sequoia with a tunnel tourists loved to walk through was the latest victim of the big storm that blew through Northern California over the weekend. Strong winds and rain toppled the famous giant Sequoia known as the Pioneer Cabin Tree.
Russian River Surges Past Flood Stage In GuernevilleSome evacuations orders remained in effect Monday in the area around the Russian River in Sonoma County as the river surged past flood stage.
Rain-Swollen Yosemite Falls Put On A ShowA potent winter storm may have shut down Yosemite National Park Sunday, but it also has led to an awesome display of Mother Nature’s power as the park’s signature falls roared to life.
No Quick Fix For SF Muni's Nextbus Tracking SystemIt seemed like a great idea -- a web-based tracking system called 'Nextbus' that allows passengers waiting catch a ride on San Francisco Muni lines tell when their bus or light rail train will arrive.
SJ Police Officers Sleeping In RV's Forced To MovePeople were shocked when they learned last summer that some San Jose cops were forced to live in RVs in an effort to get some shuteye. Now those cops are being forced to move out because of a familiar roadshow is moving in.
Santa Rosa Artist Builds Tiny Houses For HomelessA Santa Rosa artist has gone above and beyond when it comes to helping the homeless, designing and helping to build a group of miniature shelters for those in need.
NorCal Thieves Steal 190,000 Bees Meant To Pollinate Almond TreesSomeone has stolen nearly 500 beehives from a Montana beekeeper who was transporting them to California to pollinate almond trees.
Massive Waves, Strong Winds Expected At Mavericks This WeekendSurf will be up, way up, at Mavericks this Saturday. But big wind and big waves don't mix well, so the famed surf contest is not expected to be held.
San Francisco GOP Member In DC For Trump InaugurationWhile many in the Bay Area are protesting Donald Trump's inauguration, some Bay Area Republicans have traveled to DC for the swearing-in.
Ed Lee Leads List Of Nation’s Highest Paid MayorsOf all the mayors of big cities across the country, a new report finds Mayor Ed Lee of San Francisco is paid the most.
CBS SF Talks To ArnoCorps Singer Graf HolzfeuerGraf Holzfeuer, lead singer for Bay Area action-adventure rockers ArnoCorps, talks about his band's forthcoming recording 'The Unbelievable EP,' our new president and the group's upcoming concert at Slim's with Mac Sabbath on January 27.
5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
Foodie Chap With Chef Adam Sobel of Mina Test KitchenEnjoy Liam's tasty talk with a super passionate chef, inspired by his roots and travels, Adam Sobel + jot down his recipe for Carciofi e Mortadella!
Iron Maiden To Play Oakland For First Time In 30 YearsIconic British metal band Iron Maiden is returning to North America for the latest leg of its "Book of Souls" tour, including the group's first show in Oakland since the late 1980s.