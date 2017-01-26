- Driver Pulled Safe From Car Struck By Tree
- Trump Hotels Considering Expansion Into SF
- San Jose Swears In 'Captain America' As Councilman
- Bay Area Protesters Hang Banner Near White House
- Steph, In NC Homecoming, Shoots 6 3s In Dubs Win
Lefty O'Doul's Property Owners Win Restraining Order In Battle Over MemorabiliaA judge issued a temporary restraining order barring the family running San Francisco's Union Square mainstay Lefty O'Doul's from removing memorabilia and other property from the restaurant prior to a hearing next month.
Driver Safe In Castro Valley After Tree Smashes Into Her CarA woman driving on Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley had to be rescued when she was struck by a huge falling eucalyptus Wednesday evening.
California Regains Control of San Quentin Inmate Health CareSan Quentin is the 10th of California's 34 prisons to be released from federal control as the state slowly makes progress toward improving conditions for inmates.
Trump Hotels Considering Expansion Into San FranciscoEven as President Trump discussed an executive order that would block federal funds to sanctuary cities, officials with his hotel management company on Wednesday outlined major new plans including a possible new Trump Tower in San Francisco.
Full Video: Jefferson Awards Ceremony at Herbst TheaterThis year, there are 55 total Jefferson Award winners and six silver medal winners are up for consideration for a national award. (1-25-17)
Vacaville Police Arrest Suspect In 34-Year-Old Murder CaseVacaville police announced at a press conference Wednesday the arrest of 51-year-old Marvin Ray Markle for the murder of De Anna Lynn Johnson, who was 14 at the time of her disappearance in 1982. Juliette Goodrich reports. (1-25-17)
Bay Area Mayors Voice Determination to Remain Sanctuary CitiesWednesday night, mayors of the Bay Area's three biggest cities were defiant, refusing to back down after Pres. Trump threatened to cut millions of dollars in federal funding from sanctuary cities. Christin Ayers reports. (1-25-17)
Pres. Trump Discusses Torture, Wall-Building In Televised InterviewPresident Trump spoke with ABC News anchor David Muir in a wide-ranging interview broadcast Wednesday night. Betty Yu reports. (1-25-17)
Bay Area Greenpeace Protesters Hang ‘Resist’ Banner Near White HouseProtesters with the environmental group Greenpeace, some with Bay Area ties, spent several hours on a construction crane near the White House where they unfurled a massive banner with the word “RESIST.” Andria Borba reports. (1-25-17)
Jefferson Award: Betsy Beaumon, Helping Make Books Digitally Accessiblefor giving the visually impaired and physically challenged equal opportunities to read and enjoy books, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Betsy Beaumon. Allen Martin reports. (1-25-17)
Durant, Curry Lead Warriors Over HornetsKlay Thompson had 19 points for the Warriors, who avenged a 105-102 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.
Steph Curry Needed To Grow Into Best-Selling '30’ Jersey Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s jersey may be the NBA’s best seller but it took years for him to grow into it.
CBS Sports Begins 2017 Golf Coverage At Farmers Insurance OpenCBS Sports is set to broadcast 22 golf tournaments in 2017, including The Masters, PGA Championship and Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Warriors Exec Jerry West Briefly Hospitalized NBA legend and Golden State Warriors executive Jerry West was hospitalized briefly but was recovering at home.
Pressure Mounts To Close CEMEX Sand MineCommunity members, along and advocacy groups, are keeping up the pressure to close the CEMEX corporation’s 111-year old Lapis Sand Mine on the Central Coast.
SkyDrone 5 Captures Bird's Eye View Of Storm DamageIn the days after last week's damaging stormy weather, KPIX 5's SkyDrone 5 was on the scene giving Bay Area residents an unique view of their flooded and damaged neighborhoods.
Storm Topples Iconic Giant Sequoia ‘Tunnel’ Tree In Calaveras ParkA beloved giant Sequoia with a tunnel tourists loved to walk through was the latest victim of the big storm that blew through Northern California over the weekend. Strong winds and rain toppled the famous giant Sequoia known as the Pioneer Cabin Tree.
Russian River Surges Past Flood Stage In GuernevilleSome evacuations orders remained in effect Monday in the area around the Russian River in Sonoma County as the river surged past flood stage.
Rain-Swollen Yosemite Falls Put On A ShowA potent winter storm may have shut down Yosemite National Park Sunday, but it also has led to an awesome display of Mother Nature’s power as the park’s signature falls roared to life.
No Quick Fix For SF Muni's Nextbus Tracking SystemIt seemed like a great idea -- a web-based tracking system called 'Nextbus' that allows passengers waiting catch a ride on San Francisco Muni lines tell when their bus or light rail train will arrive.
SJ Police Officers Sleeping In RV's Forced To MovePeople were shocked when they learned last summer that some San Jose cops were forced to live in RVs in an effort to get some shuteye. Now those cops are being forced to move out because of a familiar roadshow is moving in.
Famed San Francisco Bookstore Showcases Resistance Lit In Response To TrumpOne of the Bay Area's most beloved bookstores has a new section designed to help voters who are in despair over the presidency of Donald Trump.
Love Creek Falls Wiped Out In New MudslideThe site of a deadly mudslide 35 years ago in the Santa Cruz Mountains has been wiped out again.
Shattered Windows, Bacon Placed At Davis Mosque Investigated As Hate CrimeAuthorities are investigating a hate crime after a surveillance camera captured a woman shattering windows and placing strips of uncooked bacon on a door handle of a Davis mosque.
San Francisco Sees 9 Inches Of Rain So Far In JanuaryAll parts of the Bay Area are way above normal when it comes to rainfall totals for January, following several storms to start the year.
'Top Chef' Is Looking For A Few Good Chefs For Season 15If you can cook like nobody's business, then you have shot at becoming "Top Chef" for season 15, reports Alice@97.3
Bebe Rexha Headlines San Francisco's Regency BallroomThe "All Your Fault" Tour finds Rexha on the road throughout March.
Ask A Bay Area Expert: Tips On Throwing An Oscars PartyLocal expert Beth Schnitzer, co-founder and president of Spritz in San Francisco, shares her top tips for a memorable, Oscar-themed event...
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!