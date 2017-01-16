- CoCo Sheriff's Deputy Arrested For Attempted Murder
- Kevin Starr, Famed California Historian, Dies at 76
- 2 Friends, 1 Survivor When Car Plunges Into Creek
- Thousands Rally in S.F. to Support Obamacare
- Former Pro Wrestler 'Superfly' Snuka Dies
KPIX Original Reports
Watch Live Stream
Click To Listen Live
10pm Weeknights
KPIX TV Listings
Meet Quiet Heroes
Featured Stories
Download Now
Register Here
KPIX Weather App
KPIX Top Picks
Contact & Connect
KPIX on Snapchat
KPIX on Instagram
KPIX On Facebook
KCBS On Snapchat
KCBS On Instagram
KCBS On Facebook
Contact & Connect
Download Today!
Latest Bay Area News
Castro Valley Teen Survives Car Crash Into Flooded Creek Where Her Friend DrownedNatalie Griffin survived a car crash last week that killed her best friend, Jenna Santos. It's still hard for her to talk about it,
2 Injured After Being Thrown From GoCar In SF Mission District CollisionThe cart was traveling south on South Van Ness Avenue when it collided with a Toyota Corolla heading east on 24th Street.
Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted MurderA Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy is behind bars and out of a job, accused of opening fire inside a house full of people.
One Man Injured In Concord Freeway ShootingCHP officers investigated a shooting that injured a man on southbound Highway 242 in Concord.
Top Videos
Castro Valley Teen Survives Car Crash Into Flooded Creek Where Her Friend DrownedNatalie Griffin survived a car crash last week that killed her best friend, Jenna Santos. It's still hard for her to talk about it. Da Lin reports. (1-15-17)
Sunday Night Pinpoint ForecastSunday night by the bay; mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph. Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds will be between 5 and 15 mph. (1-15-17)
KPIX 5 In Depth: California Political Titan John BurtonMelissa Caen sat down with a lion of the Democratic Party in California. John Burton has been a political blunt-force instrument for decades and now, at age 84, the San Francisco native is stepping down as chairman of the state party. An in-depth interview and profile. (1-15-17)
Thousands Attend Rally To Save Affordable Care Act In San FranciscoJoan Baez sang encouragement as thousands rallied outside of S.F. City Hall Sunday afternoon to show their support for the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. (1-15-17)
Big Sinkhole Opens Up In PacificaThe gaping hole is on Edgemar Ave. near Hwy 1. Cate Cauguiran reports. (1-15-17)
Crime-Plagued Oakland Barber Receives Support For Kids' Book ClubThe community came together Sunday to give back to an East Bay barber whose shop doubles as a book club for kids. John Ramos reports. (1-15-17)
Rep. Eric Swalwell Talks About Investigation Into Russian Hacking Impacting US ElectionPhil Matier discussing the investigation of Russian hacking and it's impact on the presidential election with Rep. Eric Swalwell (1-15-2017
Sports Headlines & Scores
Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Dies At 73Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, a former professional wrestler who earlier this month was found not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, has died. He was 73.
No. 5 Gonzaga Beats No. 21 Saint Mary'sZach Collins said No. 5 Gonzaga wanted to make a statement against No. 21 Saint Mary'
St. Louis Gives Sharks A Case Of The BluesAs a farmhand for the Sharks back in 2010-11, Carter Hutton never got a chance to play an NHL game in San Jose. Since leaving the organization, the Shark Tank has felt just like home.
Wisconsin's Justin Wilcox Replaces Sonny Dykes At CalWilcox has been a top recruiter and defensive assistant at Washington and USC.
KPIX 5 Original Reports
Rain-Swollen Yosemite Falls Put On A ShowA potent winter storm may have shut down Yosemite National Park Sunday, but it also has led to an awesome display of Mother Nature’s power as the park’s signature falls roared to life.
No Quick Fix For SF Muni's Nextbus Tracking SystemIt seemed like a great idea -- a web-based tracking system called 'Nextbus' that allows passengers waiting catch a ride on San Francisco Muni lines tell when their bus or light rail train will arrive.
SJ Police Officers Sleeping In RV's Forced To MovePeople were shocked when they learned last summer that some San Jose cops were forced to live in RVs in an effort to get some shuteye. Now those cops are being forced to move out because of a familiar roadshow is moving in.
Santa Rosa Artist Builds Tiny Houses For HomelessA Santa Rosa artist has gone above and beyond when it comes to helping the homeless, designing and helping to build a group of miniature shelters for those in need.
Initial Tests On Oilfield Wastewater Safety Draw Mixed ReactionIs it safe to use oilfield wastewater to irrigate crops? A consultant hired by the water district that’s selling the water to farmers has just finished a third round of tests on produce.
Residents Speak Out Against Proposed Cement Factory In VallejoA new cement factory promises to bring dozens of jobs to a Bay Area community plagued by blight. But some neighbors are saying, "not so fast."
The Golden Gate Bridge Is Starting To Show Its AgeThe Golden Gate Bridge is in need of some love and its corrosion in causing concerns.
From The KCBS Radio Newsroom
Fire Breaks Out At Popular Alameda Japanese RestaurantA popular Japanese restaurant in Alameda owned by a 92-year-old woman was badly damaged by fire early Friday morning.
After Shootings, Cameras Coming To I-80 In San PabloThe city of San Pablo is working with the California Highway Patrol to install new surveillance cameras along a stretch of Interstate 80.
UCSF Receiving $500M Donation From Diller Family FoundationThe University of California, San Francisco has received the single largest gift in UC history.
Storms Leave Bay Area Blood Banks In Short SupplyNorthern California is experiencing an extreme shortage of blood donations.
Eat.See.Play
Best Ways To Commemorate MLK Jr. Day In The Bay AreaFilm festivals, marches, speeches, an art festival and free admission to national parks are a few of the happenings in and around San Francisco and the Bay Area on and near the date for Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 18, 2016.
SF Movement Arts Festival Turns City's Cathedrals Into StagesThe San Francisco Movement Arts Festival will turn Grace Cathedral and Cathedral St. Mary of Assumption into amazing stages.
Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Mountain View Tour DateJust a day before Zac Brown Band's tour ends, they will perform at the Shoreline in Mountain View in October...
Jan Wahl Movie Review: 'Live By Night'AUDIO: This week Jan takes a look at actor and director Ben Affleck's latest crime thriller...