- Tom Or Joe? Can Super Bowl LI Settle The Debate?
- Talking Politics: Riot Policing / SCOTUS Battle
- McLaren Park In SF Gets Major Makeover
- Ninth Circuit Denies Travel Ban Ruling Appeal
- Travel Ban Sparks Worldwide Protests
KPIX Original Reports
Watch Live Stream
Click To Listen Live
10pm Weeknights
KPIX TV Listings
Meet Quiet Heroes
Featured Stories
Download Now
Register Here
KPIX Weather App
KPIX Top Picks
Contact & Connect
KPIX on Snapchat
KPIX on Instagram
KPIX On Facebook
KCBS On Snapchat
KCBS On Instagram
KCBS On Facebook
Contact & Connect
Download Today!
Latest Bay Area News
After-Hours College Party At Vacaville Event Center Ends In GunfireThe shooting occurred after multiple fights allegedly erupted at an after-party in Vacaville for a dance competition in Davis.
New Pedestrian, Bicycle Pathway Opens in San Francisco's McLaren ParkThe project was a partnership including the parks department, San Francisco Public Works, Walk SF and the Bicycle Coalition.
Appeals Court In S.F. Denies Trump Administration Request To Reinstate Travel BanA San Francisco federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees.
Bay Area Conservatives Keep Meetups Secret Fearing For Their SafetySome East Bay conservatives say they live a secret life. They can never tell anyone what they really feel like in fear of their safety.
Top Videos
Talking Politics: Protest Riot Policing / SCOTUS Battle LinesDid Cal campus police and city of Berkeley handle Wednesday's protest-turned-riot correctly? Should Senate Democrats vehemently oppose appointing Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court? Phil Matier, Melissa Caen and Willie Brown hash it out. (2-5-17)
At Issue: Trump and National SecurityU.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (D-15th Dist.) joins Phil Matier to discuss President Trump's first 100 days and some controversial remarks made in an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly to air on Sunday before the Super Bowl. (2-5-17)
At Issue: Should California Be a Sanctuary State?State assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) helped introduce a bill that would make California a so-called sanctuary state. On Sunday, he discussed the issue with Phil Matier. (2-5-17)
Federal Court in SF Denies Request for Travel Ban ReinstatementThe 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco asked challengers of the ban respond to the appeal and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by Monday afternoon. Phil Matier and Maria Medina reports. (2-5-17)
Sunday Morning Pinpoint ForecastSunday by the bay: rainy with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds could reach 20 mph. Tonight will be breezy with rain in the evening. Julie Watts has the forecast. (2-5-17)
Bay Area Conservatives Fear For Their SafetySome East Bay conservatives say they live a secret life. They can never tell anyone what they really feel like in fear of their safety. Cate Cauguiran went to one of their secret meetups.
Trump Travel Ban Sparks Protests Around The WorldPresident Trump is appealing the judge's block of his travel ban on immigrants from 7 Muslim countries. Meanwhile, protesters rallied around the world to denounce the ban.
Sports Headlines & Scores
Would 5th Super Bowl Ring Make Pride of Serra High Best-Ever QB?Win or lose in Super Bowl 51 Tom Brady has built as strong a case as anyone that he is the greatest quarterback ever.
Travis Powers Stanford Past Utah, 81-75Reid Travis scored 13 of his 26 points in the final 8-plus minutes as Stanford pulled away to beat Utah 81-75 in a seesaw Pac-12 Conference game.
Curry, Warriors Miss Shots Down Stretch, Lose To Kings 109-106 In OTThe Sacramento Kings' snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors with a wild 109-106 win Saturday night.
Smith Saves Penalty Shot, Coyotes Beat Sharks In Shootout 3-2Mike Smith stopped Joe Pavelski in the third round of the shootout to preserve the Arizona Coyotes' 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
KPIX 5 Original Reports
Fremont Traffic Lights Have A Mind Of Their Own (Or Are They Rigged?)If you paid a fine for a red light ticket in Fremont, pay attention -- there’s something the city didn't want anyone to know.
Bay Area Patients Find Psychiatric Relief From Psychedelic TherapyPsychedelics are poised to make a breakthrough as a therapeutic agent which may help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions and psychological traumas.
Bay Area Lawmakers Welcome Federal Infrastructure SpendingOverloaded highways, rundown roads, pipes and canals - Bay Area cities don’t have the money to fix the rapidly deteriorating infrastructure.
Storm Washes Tons Of Dangerous Debris Into San Francisco BayThe John Dillard is one of two highly specialized boats equipped with cranes that are trying to keep the shipping lanes clear of debris. It's a big job.
Pressure Mounts To Close CEMEX Sand MineCommunity members, along and advocacy groups, are keeping up the pressure to close the CEMEX corporation’s 111-year old Lapis Sand Mine on the Central Coast.
SkyDrone 5 Captures Bird's Eye View Of Storm DamageIn the days after last week's damaging stormy weather, KPIX 5's SkyDrone 5 was on the scene giving Bay Area residents an unique view of their flooded and damaged neighborhoods.
Storm Topples Iconic Giant Sequoia ‘Tunnel’ Tree In Calaveras ParkA beloved giant Sequoia with a tunnel tourists loved to walk through was the latest victim of the big storm that blew through Northern California over the weekend. Strong winds and rain toppled the famous giant Sequoia known as the Pioneer Cabin Tree.
From The KCBS Radio Newsroom
Flight Attendant Found Dead In San Francisco Hotel RoomAn investigation is underway in San Francisco following the death of a Singapore Airlines flight attendant.
FBI Opens Hate Crime Investigation Into Dozens Of JCC Bomb ThreatsThe FBI has launched a hate crime investigation after Jewish community centers in North America, including the Bay Area, received 60 bomb threats in the past month.
Central Valley Man, 12-Year Old Daughter Stranded Abroad Due To Trump BanA Central Valley man and his 12-year-old daughter are stranded in the Horn of Africa due to President Donald Trump’s executive order.
Trump Adviser Peter Thiel Faces Scrutiny Over New Zealand CitizenshipPeter Thiel, the Silicon Valley billionaire who is also an adviser to President Donald Trump, was able to gain citizenship in New Zealand in 2011 even though he had never lived in that country.
Eat.See.Play
Scuzzy Blues-Punk Band Returns To HemlockNoisy, blues-tinged punk band Musk headlines the Hemlock Tavern Saturday night with noted minimalist punk trio the Tunnel and new heavy rock outfit Cutlass.
Nickelback Announce 2017 Bay Area Tour DateThe group will be touring in support of their ninth studio album 'Feed The Machine.'
All-Star Quartet Brings Heavy Rock To Bender's
Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.