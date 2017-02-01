- Mavericks Surf Contest On The Auction Block
- Trump Backer Thiel's New Zealand Citizenship...
- Santa Clara Co. Suing Trump Over Immigration Order
- Computer Glitch Causing Wrongful Arrests In East Bay
- Defense Attacks DNA Evidence In Garcia-Torres Trial
KPIX Original Reports
Watch Live Stream
Click To Listen Live
10pm Weeknights
KPIX TV Listings
Meet Quiet Heroes
Featured Stories
Download Now
Register Here
KPIX Weather App
KPIX Top Picks
Contact & Connect
KPIX on Snapchat
KPIX on Instagram
KPIX On Facebook
KCBS On Snapchat
KCBS On Instagram
KCBS On Facebook
Contact & Connect
Download Today!
Latest Bay Area News
Bay Area Airports Report Increased Passenger Traffic In 2016Traffic at all three major Bay Area airports increased significantly last year, airport officials announced this week.
Famed Mavericks Surf Contest On The Auction BlockThe attention of the big wave surfers worldwide was focused on Half Moon Bay Wednesday for any word on the future of the famed Titans of Mavericks surf contest.
Trump Adviser Peter Thiel Faces Scrutiny Over New Zealand CitizenshipPeter Thiel, the Silicon Valley billionaire who is also an adviser to President Donald Trump, was able to gain citizenship in New Zealand in 2011 even though he had never lived in that country.
Water District’s Alleged Misspending Included Raiders Tickets, Interest-Free LoansState officials accuse a central California irrigation district of misspending, giving employees free housing, interest-free loans and concert tickets.
Top Videos
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Roberta GonzalesExpect the first day of February to start dry, but clouds will move into the area Wednesday as another storm passes through. Roberta Gonzales has the forecast. (2/1/17)
Santa Clara County Supervisors Vote To Sue Trump Over Immigration OrderOfficials in Santa Clara County have voted to sue the Trump administration over his executive order that would impact federal funding of sanctuary cities. Maria Medina reports. (2/1/17)
Computer Troubles Trigger Wrongful Arrests In Alameda CountyIn Alameda County, computer problems that are so bad some people are being wrongfully arrested. Jessica Flores reports. (1/31/17)
Ferry Fight Heats Up In The Bay, Leaving Commuters In The MiddleA debate heats up over ferry service in the San Francisco Bay. Emily Turner reports. (1/31/17)
Pressure To Reform California's Bail System Ramps UpCalifornia’s bail system has been accused of discriminating against the poor, but now reform may be on the horizon. Susie Steimle reports. (1/31/17)
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Paul DeannoMild, sunny weather gives way to the return of rain Wednesday night. Paul Deanno has the forecast. (1/31/17)
San Jose City Council Expected To Approve Plan For Six-Story Apartment Building To House HomelessLen Ramirez reports on San Jose moving ahead with bold plan to construct six-story building to house homeless (1-31-2017)
Sports Headlines & Scores
Gary McCord On Phoenix Open: 'Always A Great Tournament'Gary McCord, veteran CBS Sports golf broadcaster, assesses the favorites for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Hertl Gets Game-Winner In San Jose Sharks' 3-1 Win Over Chicago BlackhawksThe San Jose Sharks won for the seventh time in eight games, winning 3-1 over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Source: Goldman Sachs Leaving Raiders Las Vegas DealA source at Goldman Sachs told KCBS Tuesday that the Wall Street investment giant is no longer going to put up $650 million to help Raiders owner Mark Davis leave Oakland.
New 49ers GM John Lynch Takes Unusual Path To Front OfficeEver since watching John Elway step into an NFL front office in Denver and build a Super Bowl champion, John Lynch was intrigued about leaving the broadcast booth for a management job.
KPIX 5 Original Reports
Prisoner-Produced Podcast Makes San Quentin Inmates' Stories Available WorldwidePrisoners' real stories told by prisoners -- from behind bars. That's what podcast listeners will be getting when San Quentin's "Ear Hustle" goes worldwide.
Pressure Mounts To Close CEMEX Sand MineCommunity members, along and advocacy groups, are keeping up the pressure to close the CEMEX corporation’s 111-year old Lapis Sand Mine on the Central Coast.
SkyDrone 5 Captures Bird's Eye View Of Storm DamageIn the days after last week's damaging stormy weather, KPIX 5's SkyDrone 5 was on the scene giving Bay Area residents an unique view of their flooded and damaged neighborhoods.
Storm Topples Iconic Giant Sequoia ‘Tunnel’ Tree In Calaveras ParkA beloved giant Sequoia with a tunnel tourists loved to walk through was the latest victim of the big storm that blew through Northern California over the weekend. Strong winds and rain toppled the famous giant Sequoia known as the Pioneer Cabin Tree.
Russian River Surges Past Flood Stage In GuernevilleSome evacuations orders remained in effect Monday in the area around the Russian River in Sonoma County as the river surged past flood stage.
Rain-Swollen Yosemite Falls Put On A ShowA potent winter storm may have shut down Yosemite National Park Sunday, but it also has led to an awesome display of Mother Nature’s power as the park’s signature falls roared to life.
No Quick Fix For SF Muni's Nextbus Tracking SystemIt seemed like a great idea -- a web-based tracking system called 'Nextbus' that allows passengers waiting catch a ride on San Francisco Muni lines tell when their bus or light rail train will arrive.
From The KCBS Radio Newsroom
Trump Adviser Peter Thiel Faces Scrutiny Over New Zealand CitizenshipPeter Thiel, the Silicon Valley billionaire who is also an adviser to President Donald Trump, was able to gain citizenship in New Zealand in 2011 even though he had never lived in that country.
Source: Goldman Sachs Leaving Raiders Las Vegas DealA source at Goldman Sachs told KCBS Tuesday that the Wall Street investment giant is no longer going to put up $650 million to help Raiders owner Mark Davis leave Oakland.
Bay Area Immigration Lawyer Swamped With Questions After Trump's BanAn Oakland immigration attorney is swamped with phone calls from Iranian, or Libyan, or Syrian Americans, who want to know if it's safe to go see family, or take an international business trip.
Lawmaker Calls For First Lady’s Immigration Papers After Trump OrderFollowing President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration, a state senator from the Bay Area says it’s time for First Lady Melania Trump to release her immigration papers.
Eat.See.Play
Nickelback Announce 2017 Bay Area Tour DateThe group will be touring in support of their ninth studio album 'Feed The Machine.'
Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In San FranciscoWhile there is no clear definition of what comprises the ultimate low-carb diet, if you are trying to lose or maintain a healthy weight use care to choose healthy proteins and lower-carb foods. Making the right restaurant choice is easy from many San Francisco spots.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers Announce 2017 Tour DatesThe trek kicks off on February 28th in Tuscon, AZ.