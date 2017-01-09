SJ Police Officers Sleeping In RV's Forced To MovePeople were shocked when they learned last summer that some San Jose cops were forced to live in RVs in an effort to get some shuteye. Now those cops are being forced to move out because of a familiar roadshow is moving in.

Santa Rosa Artist Builds Tiny Houses For HomelessA Santa Rosa artist has gone above and beyond when it comes to helping the homeless, designing and helping to build a group of miniature shelters for those in need.

Initial Tests On Oilfield Wastewater Safety Draw Mixed ReactionIs it safe to use oilfield wastewater to irrigate crops? A consultant hired by the water district that’s selling the water to farmers has just finished a third round of tests on produce.

Residents Speak Out Against Proposed Cement Factory In VallejoA new cement factory promises to bring dozens of jobs to a Bay Area community plagued by blight. But some neighbors are saying, "not so fast."

The Golden Gate Bridge Is Starting To Show Its AgeThe Golden Gate Bridge is in need of some love and its corrosion in causing concerns.

When Public Storage Is Burglarized, Not All Insurance Is Created EqualThousands of people use public storage to store their belongings. But what happens when there is a burglary? Lots of people are complaining that the insurance they bought wasn’t worth the piece of paper it was written on.

Abandoned Mine Near Russian River Has Alarmingly High Levels Of MercuryMercury levels at the Russian River are four times higher than that needed to be deemed a hazardous waste site, yet no signs are posted.