2 Arrests At PG&E SmartMeter Protest In Marin County

POINT REYES STATION (CBS/BCN) — Two women were arrested in Inverness Park in unincorporated Marin County Wednesday in a protest against PG&E’s installation of SmartMeters, a Marin County sheriff’s sergeant said.
Katharina Sandizell, 41, of Point Reyes Station, and Kristin McCrory, 32, of Inverness, were arrested in Inverness Park, which is one mile west and southwest of Point Reyes Station, at about 10:45 a.m. today, Sheriff’s Sgt. Gary Wilbanks said.
Joshua Hart of Stop Smart Meters, a statewide group that opposes the wireless meter program, said the women were part of a group of about 25 people who were trying to block about 10 Wellington Energy trucks on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.
PG&E is contracting with Wellington Energy, which is based in Pittsburgh, to install the SmartMeters, according to PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno.
Hart said the women were engaging in “an act of courage and civil disobedience.”
Wilbanks said Sandizell and McCrory were given citations for disobeying a police officer for failing to get out of the road so traffic could come through. The women were then released, and court dates for them haven’t yet been set, he said.
Sandizell’s husband, Barry Smith, said he and Sandizell are co-directors of West Marin Citizens Against Wireless Smart Meters.
Hart said he thinks PG&E may be trying to install as many SmartMeters as possible in Marin County before the county’s Board of Supervisors meets next week to consider passing an ordinance that would impose a moratorium on the installation of smart meters until more information about them can be collected.
However, Moreno said that’s not true.
Similar moratoriums bar the installation of smart meters in unincorporated Santa Cruz County and the cities of Fairfax and Watsonville, Hart said.
Hart said many Marin County residents are concerned about the potential negative health effects of smart meters, saying there are numerous reports of people getting sick from high-intensity microwave radiation pulses emitted from the new meters.
But Moreno said PG&E believes the devices are safe, as they “operate well within the Federal Communication Commission’s guidelines for radio frequency.”
Moreno said the SmartMeters only transmit information for 45 seconds a day and use one watt of power, a level that he said is similar to that of a cell phone or a baby monitor.
He said it would take 1,000 years for someone with a SmartMeter to be exposed to as much radio frequency as a typical cell phone user is exposed to in a month.
Moreno said experts such as researchers at the World Health Organization have extensively studied low-powered radio frequency devices such as smart meters and concluded that they don’t pose risks to human health.
Moreno said 90 million smart meters are in use around the world, including in Italy, where they are used throughout the country.
(© CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.)
One Comment
TWO MOTHERS ARRESTED – MODERN DAY HEROES.
Nearly 100% of scientists NOT connected to industry have found cell damage or DNA breaks or violations to the blood-brain barrier from Wireless signal radiation, even from low levels of wireless signal radiation.
Nearly 100% of Industry scientists have NOT found any damage from wireless signal radiation.
This is the same pattern that existed with cigarettes prior to the government finally forcing labeling of health risks.
When dozens of top scientists in the world with the highest levels of integrity and many 100’s more find something, that trumps (displaces) the reports of those who could not find it regardless of their numbers.
When Columbus found North America, that proves it exists regardless of thousands of previous attempts that did not find it or claimed it wasn’t there.
So HEALTH is a relevant factor and even insurance companies support that conclusion by no longer insuring wireless radiation exposure risk.
VIDEO: Insurance Companies Won’t Insure Wireless Device Risks Video (3 minutes, 13 seconds)
http://eon3emfblog.net/?p=382
Smart Meters are a real problem where I live in San Francisco. They only accept credit cards and charge rates based on parking availability in the area. The parking meter rates in San Francisco before they were installed ranged up to $3.50 an hour, which is a ridiculous fee, especially for NOT providing a service. Sorry, providing a curb to park next to is NOT a service, particularly when one can rip their hair out just trying to find street parking in the first place while dodging all the crazy people who don’t know which way to drive on a one-way street. Now, San Francisco’s (really-not-so) Smart Meters cost up to $6.00 an hour and don’t even accept cash. While the Bay Area is fantastic, every city that installs these disasters should be ashamed for penalizing their drivers more than they all ready do by the high cost of everything in the area anyway. The citizens throughout the Bay Area, throughout California, and throughout everywhere these insidious devices rear their ugly, ominous, Orwellian-looking heads should rise up and eliminate Smart Meters completely. We have to get our local governments to cooperate with the removal of these devices and protest STRONGLY until they are all gone. With Muni hikes, Smart Meters, and a terrible economy, it is such an embarrassment to such a forward-thinking area to gouge its citizens so badly and contribute to the already over-gentrification of the entire region. What a disgrace! PEOPLE OF THE BAY RISE UP!!
What’s that got to do with PG&E SmartMeter?
Um wrong meters buddy
GET A GRIP!! what does that rant have to do with PG and E smart meters?
@ RobertWilliams
Back up your 100% claims please, otherwise you’re just another random tinfoil-hat wearing nitwit. Also, Columbus didn’t ‘find’ North America – several million people were seeing it on a daily basis and other Europeans had been there previously.
Plus we’ll need to know which side out to wear the foil. I can never remember
Monday Wellington sent us 4 trucks… we showed them a half-dozen protesters.
Tuesday Wellington sent 8, we showed them 10 protesters.
Wednesday they sent in 10, we showed them 25.
Today, Thursday, almost 50 residents dropped what they were doing to wait for Wellington. Wellington didn’t come.
They went somewhere else in the Bay Area.
Each truck installs about 3 dozen meters a day. Yesterday they didn’t get paid.
Power to the people, right on!
Of course they got paid. They just weren’t allowed to do their job.
This is fear mongering.
What was wrong with the old meters? I bet they cost us, the paying consumer, a lot less dough. Wonder who’s making out phat on this “stinky deal”.
Best News I’ve heard in a long time…hope this will resonate throughout the world…and those responsible will have to eat the costs…not the tax payer…the government officials…will be forced to pay for their mistakes…