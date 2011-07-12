Concord Could Fine Students For Cutting Class

CONCORD (KCBS) – It could soon cost kids, and parents in Concord upwards of $500 if the teenager continues to cut class.
There’s no question about it, said Mayor Laura Hoffmeister, Concord police have their hands full with truant kids these days.
“Often they’re finding that the kid they return at 11 a.m. is back out at 12:30,” said Hoffmeister.
KCBS’ Mark Seelig Reports:
This prompted school officials to look into a school day curfew ordinance. After a general warning, kids and their parents would be fined $100 after the first offense, $200 after the second, and $500 after the third.
Adults in the area seem to largely support the idea, while teenagers are predictably against the proposal.
Kids who had a legitimate reason to be out of school would not be impacted. The proposal goes to a vote by the entire city council at their meeting Tuesday night.
One Comment
Good for Concord! Hold these parents accountable for ensuring their kids are in school! I hope other cities follow suit!
More Gubermint!
WEE!@!@@@!@!@!@!
Why don’t they consider treating children as individuals, and not just criminals? http://buehlereducation.com/homeschool/the-state-treats-children-as-criminals/
I AGREE! JUST LIKE WE DON’T NEED A COUNTRY OF WORKERS, BUT WELFARE RECIPIANTS. WE ALSO DON’T NEED A COUNTRY FULL OF INDEPENDENT THINKING, HETEROSEXUAL, MORAL AND ETHICAL CHILDEREN. I SAY SDDOM AND GOMMARRAH FOR ALL, JUST LIKE MISS DEE AND OSOMA OBAMA CRAVE THEM TO BE!
Very dumb, very liberal response. Obviously it would make better sense to find out why they have no interest in attending. Could it be that the Teachers are given lame materials , uninteresting, boring, no insight of reality.
Did you ever think that fines mean nothing to teenagers, and put stress on homes with this dreadful economy.
The big authoritarians , with their idiotic zero tolerance mentality will probably make some families snap and cause some suicides or family murders, because , if everyone doesn’t submit to authority , there will be a price to pay.
Education leads the mind with insight , it doesn’t force knowledge with a whip
very well put, very insightful.
Young people don’t always do what is good for them. “Enforcing” as you put it, can help them to get at least some education in spite of themselves. I have to say that I appreciate the “enforcing” my parents and teachers did because, as I matured, I realized they had given me a work ethic, morals, an understanding that life isn’t all about doing just what you WANT to do, but about doing what is best in the long run for yourself and others.
The problem with this approach is,that with the current economy, many parents simply won’t be able to pay the fine, so there probably will have to be a new government entitlement to pay the fines for them( a liberal solution for almost everything) or the fines will just be excused or something. An alternative would be to require parents to attend school with the kids for the day if they are unemployed. I have seen this work in districts near where I live. The students and parents dislike it enough that the students actually change their behavior. A little embarrassment never hurt anyone. It is even more embarrassing to be poorly educated and/ or without even a high school diploma.
My thoughts exactly!
Why do you think this Idea is liberal? The proposed law makes sense to me. If the public is paying teachers to teach students, I expect the students to attend class. If the student is attending a private school, I don’t care what he/she does.
“It is even more embarrassing to be poorly educated and/ or without even a high school diploma.” — lukuj
Too bad it never seems to embarrass a liberal to be poorly educated, even *with* a high school diploma, a college degree or a PhD. How DO they do it?
When do they install the razor wire fences and put in the guard towers? They are just getting people used to living in tyranny at a young age. I bet you like living in tyranny and having all your money taken away from you so that it can be given to illegals so that they can take our jobs and make more illegals. I know, why don’t you pack up your things and move to China where they tell you how many kids you can have and how many hours to work each week? I’ll bet you would like that.
There is a difference between tyranny and trying to teach young people that they have responsibilites in life. If it tyranny when you refuse to let your own child go to a party where you think drugs or alcohol are present? Is it tyranny when you have rules in your own home and insist your child follow them, and there are consequences when they don’t? Teaching self-discipline and responsiblity is NOT tyranny. There is a HUGE difference between expecting kids to attend school and having consequences if they don’t and telling people how many kids they can have and how many hour a week to work. People always have the option of homeschooling if they don’t want to follow the rules of the schools.
There is a difference between tyranny and trying to teach young people that they have responsibilites in life. Is it tyranny when you refuse to let your own child go to a party where you think drugs or alcohol are present? Is it tyranny when you have rules in your own home and insist your child follow them, and there are consequences when they don’t? Teaching self-discipline and responsiblity is NOT tyranny. There is a HUGE difference between expecting kids to attend school and having consequences if they don’t and telling people how many kids they can have and how many hour a week to work. People always have the option of homeschooling if they don’t want to follow the rules of the schools.
Is your sister Nancy Pelosi? You are a truly misguided liberal. I blame the whole breakdown of this country on people like you.
you sound like a brainwashed foxnews zombie or an empty brain CON
Why does it always come around to money?
They’re going to “help” you with a hefty fine.
Thanks a million, you worthless jagoffs!!!!
In prison you mean. They can learn a lot more if they could escape.
Very ignorant opinion! Did you not read that the kids can be returned to school by police at 11:00am and be back out at 12:30pm? The parents who are having to work for a living cannot be sitting in a school parking lot all day making sure their children stay in school. If children can be tried as adults for the crimes they commit then they should be responsible enough for the choices they make about staying in school. I am so sick of hearing stories of crime committed by “children” and the first thing you read or hear is “Where where the parents?” Punish the children like they did when I went to school; a large paddle and a week of in school suspension. ISS was the absolute worst and made an impression very quickly. But liberals have it that you cannot even give your children a good spanking at home without being arrested. That is the problem;….a lack of discipline and a lack of authority. If there is no consequences for the child’s behavior there will be no results in behavior modification. Who is going to pay these fines, the children? I doubt it so once again no discipline or consequences for the child doing wrong. You cannot have it two ways….
because your teacher sodomize you in your youth doesnt mean that is ok in 2011 using police to police kid is damm
You can discipline a child without spanking – and don’t get me wrong, I believe in spanking. But if you don’t, or can’t spank, then there are still ways to discipline your child. You just have to be willing to put up with all the whining that comes with it. Do they have cell phones? Take them away. Do they have video-game consoles? Take them away. Do they drive a car you bought them? Buy them a bus pass. You can even do other things that may not seem like punishment, until you think like a teen: Do they like to eat white bread? Give them wheat for a month. Do they like their nice back-to-school clothes you bought? Well, give them the most ratty jeans you can find. Preferably the ones you wore when YOU where in high school. Basically, TEACH THEM THAT UNTIL THEY TURN 18 and/or MOVE OUT, YOU CONTROL THEM! Not the other way around. Don’t give them money. Don’t give them clothes. Don’t give them anything more than a hug and a kind word.
But wait, that would make parenting the parent’s responsibility. And most would rather the government take care of their kids. Well guess what? If that continues, the gov’t will take care of them. They will have a nice 8 x 8 cell to share with another kid who’s parents didn’t care enough.
My friends if you think that this is a good idea then you should have to pay for these kids. This so far out of reason it should just be done in China or some other communist country. You-all think that some how you are going to get a true free spirited american from riding them rough-shawed and stressing thier over worked parents right into the ground. How do kids become hostal? They become hostal due to unfair demands and lack of love. That is what this is and you wonder about kids shooting thier parents when you drive them and thier parents crazy. Get yourself all messed up in the name of education! Make your child feel hopeless go on agree with this stupid mess!
AH HA HA HA! Next, they will be “outlawing goldfish…
This is a good idea but I believe it is the wrong implimentation. Children don’t have the kind of money that is being fined and so the parents will end up paying for it. If the kid really wants to do it the parents will pay the price to the point that the kid gets kicked out or the parents just suck it up and keep paying (or they beat their kid I guess). The fines should be more like $50 if they want to punish those commiting the crime.
The kids that are against the proposal are the kids that are cutting class.
More laws, more government control, more hypnotized idiots who welcome it.
EXACTLY
agreed
It’s just another money grab against the hated citizens. The unions couldn’t care less as long as someone is paying the dues.
Nanny State California … and of course, getting their hands on your money any way they can in the guise of “for the children” once more.
Make sure your kids are in school!!!!!!!!!!!!. Every good parent makes sure their kids attend school. If you can’t control your own kids don’t blame government when it has to step in.
Actually, good parents DON’T send their kids to school. Good parents teach their kids at home. Good parents understand that their children’s education is their responsibility and they don’t rely on government. I’m thankful everyday that I have good parents.
THANK YOU
Because fining them is going to make them want to stay in class? How about a new education system that engages students? No no no nononono. WHY WOULD WE DO THAT?
Exactly right! Good comment. (from a H.S. teacher)
I’m getting so fed up with all of the gov’t. Our free country is a thing of the past. It is a different country than the one I grew up in.
Hey, these are the best educated Americans money can buy. Unfortunately the teachers and teachers unions suck.
The Calif Gov is still using OPM now availiable and of future generations. Just like the current administration;s campaign to Tax the Rich. The Rich are the only ones with any money left. By the way thats down to $250,000.00 a year. Both governments need a colonic.
Just what are the parents supposed to do? Anything a parent does in the form of discipline is consider child abuse. So, the government created these truants and now they don’t want the responsibility they TOOK away from the parents. Go figure!
ON those grounds alone the law should be declared unconstitutional.
But it’s ok to give them lots of drugs for ADHD-lots and lots of psychotropic drugs
Agreed. While there may be SOME children who actually have chemical disorders that are helped by medications, ADHD is simply the most recent popular diagnosis for bad behavior that parents aren’t addressing themselves. Behavioral therapy and teaching parents new and improved parenting skills (in therapy or by the pediatrician–not at the hands of the government) would be a greater and more healthy solution. We’re teaching kids to rely on drugs for problems rather than expecting them and the parents to change their ways. I mean, what 7-year old boy isn’t occasionally (or often) hyper? Add poor parenting or frequently absent parents and you have a child who resists authority and doesn’t know when it’s appropriate to pay attention, sit still, etc. Not to mention that we shouldn’t always expect elementary school (or middle school) kids to be perfectly behaved and still all day. Sitting in a desk all day isn’t a natural human thing and requires learning to adjust to.
And, yes, this is just more big government. Unconstitutional and ridiculous. We shouldn’t have public school systems in the first place. They aren’t working.
Silly and a waste of time, money, and time. We have too many laws as it is. There will be claims of discrimination. Many will complain they can’t afford the fine – and what is the penalty if you don’t pay the fine? Prison? Escalating fines with judgments and possible asset seizure?
More likely the parents will give a reason why their child couldn’t be in school, that they were aware of it and wouldn’t have to pay the fine which means not one less truant, not one dime collected.
But alot of enforcement dollars wasted! 😉
“Often they’re finding that the kid they return at 11 a.m. is back out at 12:30,” said Hoffmeister.
That would seem to be the schools fault. A parent has the responsibility to make sure the kid gets to school on time. It is the schools responsibility to ensure they do not leave once they get there. Sure, fine parents who allow their kids to skip or who do not ensure their kids are at school to begin the day, but you can not fine the parents for kids who leave in the middle of the day without permission. Seems that the school should have to pay that fine.
‘ It is the schools responsibility to ensure they do not leave once they get there’
you got as plan for this? Buddy a few comments ago was bemoaning the “Police State” of “razor wire”, etc. What are the options? A winning smile and unlimited candy? I can guarantee that even unlimited candy won’t pull every kid into class.
If you don’t know that there is a rather large percentage of teens who reject any and all authority then we don’t live in the same universe.
It is the State’s “fault” if they child leaves the grounds. They are “in loco parentis” while the child is in their charge.
Therefore the State should be charged with child abandonment/endangerment/ whateverment.
The State took this responsibility from the parent. Yet it wants the parent to pay for the failure of the State to execute its responsibility.
At my son’s school in order to enter or leave during school hours you must go though the front office. All other entrances are computer locked accept for set times and emergencys.
If you don’t have proper note or an adult with I.D. picking you up you don’t leave.
Is student attendance required for state educational aid?
Yes, the number of students in school on any given day has a direct correlation to the amount of state and federal monies received by the school. Schools will close if not enough students show up due to any number of reasons usually sickness. They can actually lose money for the school and funds for the free lunch and breakfast programs if enough students do not attend.
IS this Education or indoctration? smells ,looks walks like Indoctration.
Well said. The indoctrination to lies from “educators” is neverending. More often than not even the educator doesn’t realize they are teaching lies and half truths. A good example is coal and oil come from dead dinosaurs. It’s effective. Fuels prices are high because they run on the assumption that oil limited instead of limitless but no matter how many years of lies I will never believe for one second oil and other “fossil fuels” come from dead dinos, sorry oil barons and Rockerfeller education system.
Where does it come from?
Oil IS limited. In the sense that we buy it from someone who limits how much we can buy, and at what price.
What about homeschoolers? Will they be fined every time they are seen out in public during the school day? We don’t need more government control in our lives. Fight this!
That’s probably why they made the law. Sad how we have to go through life hiding from the Fine Police.
Exactly what I was wondering! We homeschool. There better be an exception for homeschooled children.
Instead of sitting around “wondering”, you really need to read over the entire ordinance now. Here in the equally backwards city of Chula Vista, we have had a daytime curfew in place since 1998. Just last year I learned that many of our police officers were not even aware that our curfew provided “exceptions” for home schooled juveniles. Perhaps these officers were too overworked to bother to read the ordinance from front to back, but a deeper issue is that they still maintain that there is no standardized method for a juvenile to prove that he/she is really home schooled. You say you have an ID card that proves he’s home schooled? Think again…the cops don’t feel they have to recognize it! Your child, and you, will still risk being put through the wringer. Contact your city council offices now and ask for a copy of the ordinance, and then start talking with the upper management in the police force to get their take on how they intend to conduct contacts with a professed home school student. Based on my experience here, I’m sure you will find their answers to be eye-opening.
See my comment below, and visit my website http://www.NoCurfews.org
Kick discipline to the curb in every sphere of society and then wonder where it all went wrong. Another example of why liberalism fails EVERY TIME! This is what happens when the inmates are allowed to run the asylum.
Concord needs the money, plain and simple. More BS from government trying to be the nanny state. Yes, kids hang out in downtown Concord all the time, skipping school. But government getting involved with big $ fines means only one thing – follow the money to a complete fascist state.
Hey, why don’t we fine the schools & teachers for not keeping them in class or in the school house?
exactly…if they knew how to teach..the syudents wouldnt want to run away all the time 🙂
exactly…the syudents wouldnt want to run away! However, the STUDENTS may continue to abhor the environment!
This is a GREAT idea!!
I AGREE! IT IS AN EXCELLENT WAY TO ELIMINATE HETEROSEXUALITY, INTELLIGENCE, BRAVERY AND INDEPENDENT THOUGHT AND ACTIONS! HITLER AND MOHAMMOD WOULD BE PROUD!@@@@@
Shut down all of the schools, and make it a Home School Only state! 🙂
Gee, i will bet they can’t touch illegals. I mean, how can they account for someone who isn’t supposed to exist in the system? So only legals will be charged. Literally. Times for California to fall off the face of the planet.
This is good, if they are cutting class, they are wasting money. Schools should be no nonsense about everthing
How they gonna fine illegals? They have no info about them because they deliberatly do not keep any.
For illegals, the fine will be in pesos.
They will not be included in the program
HOLY SH#T, I just realized that this is just another way for them to soak the public,
because now they will need to set up an agency the loan government money to the truants parents to pay the fines to the schools so they can keep oporating.
Great idea for those who generally abdicate reasoning skills and responsibility to the state.
SIGNSPEAKER,
think about your comment, they live in California,
they abdicated decades ago.
Betcha if they were cutting class for a “gay pride” event, there would be no problem.
Don’t dare cut class during Gay Education Week (or Month). Double fine!!
I do believe w have found the answer to our budget crisis, GO CONCORD!
You must be kidding…omg FIGHT IT PEOPLE.. THEY CANT DO THAT THATS SO SO WRONG OMG..DO NOT LET THE CITY GET AWAY WITH IT
gee could it be that when our parents signed our birth certificate, they were not told it was an inventory exchange-contract and the copy they got was the receipt for the kid?
You see we need our Republic back – now the state owns each and every one of us…Wake up —————Revolution is the Only Solution.
I’VE BEEN PREPARING SINCE CLINTON AND NOW WITH OSOMA OBAMA THE TIME OF THE REVIL WAR IS NOW AT HAND! I HAVE ENOUGH FOOD, WATER AND AMMO… TO LAST FOR 3 YEARS RIGHT NOW!
No we must not go into revolution the administration is well prepared for that. if you want results a coup must be staged by the people its the only chance with out going into a civil war. we have too many enemies including the russians and chinese they would love to take advantage of the situation if they get the chance.
You must find someone in the admin to trust and if it is successful the republic might be saved. i just graduated and i hated highschool they dont teach anything i was teaching a teacher bout the crusades very sad it was. propaganda to submit and obey was constant. in order to do as iv plaaned i would need nearly the entire population of the united states supporting me and time.
The law of unintended consequences:
A child from a broken home will not be in class a few times for a variety of reasons (depression, anxiety, etc.). This will cause the parents to get fined. These same parents that may be causing the struggle will take out excessive punishment on said student physically, emotionally, etc. The student will be resentful of the authority/government and we breed a new group of criminals. The money will never be given to the city so the cost to implement and investigate the new law will outweigh the new revenue.
Good intentions do not equal good laws.
JASON, YOUR USING GOOD COMMON SENSE APPLIED WITH INTELLIGENCE TO COMMUNICATE WITH PEOPLE WHO ARE DEVOID OF THE FIRST AND INCAPABELE OF THE LAST! YOU NEED TO GO WITH THE FLOW TO THE EXTREME AND TWEAK IT WITH THE TRUTH AND JUST PERHAPS THEY MIGHT GET AN INKLING THAT SOMETHING AIN’T QUITE RIGHT! READ MY TWO PREVIOUS COMMENTS AND IGNORE THE ONE ABOVE!
Mount Diablo School District and Concord are both in serious need of cash becuase they don’t manage it properly and wouldn’t dare cut any programs. So, now they are coming up with unique ways to raise some money.
How about suspending them for a week and making them clean toilets at a bus terminal? But then again, Obama’s unionistas won’t like that.
That’s the difference between blue state and a red state especially Texas. It’s already the law here, no fine but school punishment. In the land of fruits and nuts it’s anything goes if it feels good
” I’m from the government and I’m here to help ”
Ronaldus Magnus
Wrong! He’d say go help yourself, the government isn’t your mother.
Believe me folks more government is never better.
Just another reason to get your children out of the government camps and away from the incompetents that call themselves teachers and are paid by the extraction of your wealth through taxes. Don’t pay your property taxes and they will take your home. Resist and they will kill you.
———— http://911essentials.com
If my kids went to a government brainwashing facility, I would encourage them to cut class, and encourage them to encourage others to cut as well. These petty Mao wannabes who run the schools need a lesson on liberty and government stupidity. These people are laughable. They have no power whatsoever over anyone except those who were trained to be timid by going through government brainwashing institutions otherwise known as public schools.
Phony baloney. There never should have been any such thing as “public” schools — all the government schools did was jack up the cost and destroy the quality. I’m an atheist but I’d send my kids to Catholic school if I had any kids.
You would be better off to not send your kids to school at all. The whole system is a sham. Teach your kids to read, some basic math and encourage them to read good books. As a Christian, I also teach my kids catechism. That is literally all they need. As a homeschooler, that is what I have been doing with my kids. My eldest is going to medical school. Next oldest just graduated from college. The others are following suit. Modern school is nothing more than very expensive day care – where your kids are raised by pathetic social industrialist eugenisits.
YOU SPEAK THE TRUTH, BUT IT WILL FALL ON DEAF EARS AND DUMB MINDS! YOU NEED TO LOWER YOURSELF TO THEIR LEVEL OF COMMUNICATION. FEELINGS REPLACES THOUGHT AND OPINIONS REPLACE COMMON SENSE. SO REWORD YOUR STATEMENT ALLOWING FOR THEIR LIMITATIONS AND TRY AGAIN!
THEN THEY WOULD LEARN TO DO DRUGS, HAVE SEX AND STEAL SEVERAL YEARS BEFORE THE PUBLIC SCHOOL KIDS DO! CATHOLICISM IS A FAITHLESS RELIGION. JUST AS ISLAM IS THE PRACTICE OF SLAVERY AND THIEVERY!
There is a simple solution; when the fines get onerous, sell the truant kids into hard labor indentured sevitude to the state at 18 cents an hour, like they pay prisoners. Then you can release more paid civil servants while the lash and the chain gang goes to work on these drug addled kids, and it won’t really be slavery. For those that fight or run away, you can brand them and cut off their big toes so that they can’t run, only walk. For the delicate snivelers, there is always the Nevada brothels for them! Chain them into old school buses at night under guard, and feed them baloney sandwiches and water. Problem children no more.
The simpler solution to get their education budget balanced would be to cut administration jobs and their exorbitant salaries/pensions. Look at this solution that these administrators came up with here…educated idiots.
Interesting that the City of Concord is going to get the fine while the School Board is creating the problem. Why not fine the School Board for not doing their JOB! Stupid me they can not fine another government agency or could they. Desperate times need desperate measures. This is what happens when parents allow the schools and government raise their children. If they allow the schools and government to raise their children then they should pay the price for it. If you do not like it then raise your own children and school them also. You can not have it both ways.
It’s not about the children or truancy. It’s all about the money, money that they’re not happy to lose. And in this cash strapped economy, they’re looking every reason to squeeze every dollar they can get away with. All the kids should protest by all no-show on the same day. We don’t need anymore laws.
A better solution is to fine the adults for being late for work, leaving work early, calling in a “sick day” when they aren’t really sick and etc. And if you can fine an unemployed or minimally employed youth who can’t even vote or participate in the systems that create these fines $500 you could easily justify fining a fully grown adult 5 million dollars. This would be a boon for the area businesses and the economy.
WOW…… I Can’t miss my Communist Indoctrination Class or it will coast me 150 bucks!
The best solution is to close the schools. This will force parents to raise their kids, and will also make most people realize, after a few short years, that public school is not only unnecessary, it isn’t even education. They will also come to understand that they were getting ripped off by paying obscene amounts of money (well over $10,000 per kid per year) to their towns and states to send kids to government day care, dumbing down & indoctination. When everyone realizes that kids don’t need to be in school all day and can get a much better education at home in just a couple of hours per day, and that their kids are better adjusted, more mature, and generally bettter people, AND that their taxes can be cut drastically, that will makes thing just that much better for everyone. Close the schools. The sooner the better.
“that public school is not only unnecessary, it isn’t even education” – well said.
Of course if the parents are too poor to pay the fine, the taxpayers will pick up the tab and pay it for them.
Next… goverment will want to fine you for using more than ‘X’ amount of toilet paper to wipe your a$$ everytime you use a public restroom!!!
In your own home, too, using a new metering device called the buttometer.
It’s coming. That’s the progressive dream.
Concord could give an sh about student attendance. This is all about revenue enhancement. Public schools are worthless anyway. You learn the same amount whether you go to class or not.
Typical for such an oppressive, overreaching nanny state law to come from the caring, compassionate liberals of San Francisco.
This is utterly ridiculous. Instead of looking for the root cause of truancy, progressive thinkers will jump immediately to force. Force kills freedom. If they would open their eyes and look at the public school system, they would see the failure of liberal teaching techniques that have been in place for decades. One in particular is the abandonment of prayer. Another is the insistence of using politically correct text books. And also the abandonment of classroom discipline. No wonder why our kids are so confused and rebellious. That’s what you liberals wanted, and now that’s what you’ve got. So please use your brain as well as your heart and reach out to these kids. Find out from them what is troubling them. It’s obscene to make them like criminals.
Salvatore A Apicelli
God bless America
Thinking back when I was in school, I now realize that it was the rebellious kids who had it right. Rebelling against the inane PC nonsense that was continually being forced upon us was the most natural, healthy and right thing to do. Most of them are now self employed and the most successful as well.
since when do kids deserve freedom or have the right to choose, THEY DONT. thats why they are kids, they like most adults now are morons unable to put together a rational though to save their life… fines aren’t the solution i agree, but they should be forced to do whats best for them in any area of life not just schooling, when it comes to food, sex, drugs, etc.
not as scary as this story:
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2011/06/27/maryland-adds-environmental-literacy-in-high-schools/
“[K]ids have the opportunity to participate in some real world learning, such as raising native oysters and replenishing reef habitat,” Boder says. “By raising the oysters, they can learn math and read and write about the history of oystering in the state of Maryland and throughout the Chesapeake Bay and that gets them excited and that helps to boost their achievements.”
If a teacher calls in sick or the principal leaves early will they be fined or will their union protect them?
We should not be surprised when the jack-booted representatives of the school board arrive at our homes at 2 AM in the morning, to drag us from our beds and transport us to the “re-education camps” that will soon spring up everywhere. We are soon going to know what it was like to live under the leadersphip of Pol Pot. Fat, power-hungry law enforcement officials, themselves on the take from the powerful organized crime entities they ostensibly must pursue will turn their sights upon non-conformists and those who do not bow before the power of the state. Get used to rivers of blood flowing down stairwells and driveways as the paramilitary boys rape, rob and murder those who dare to object.
AS IF parents could control their kids 100% of the time!!!!! Maybe the kids should be fined and be made to WORK off their fine themselves! Don’t punish the parents; kids need to learn that there are consequences to THEMSELVES for their actions.
It’s the parents who should be controlling the kids. Parents are the primary educators of their children, not the state. The state already has enough Jack Boots, thank you. We don’t need, or want, the buffons of the state to take charge in family matters.
I’ll bet $500 that within six months there will be a new law demanding that rich corporations (exept GE) pay for the fines of the children of illegal immigrants who miss class.
Isn’t going to school voluntary? How can they force you to pay a fine for a voluntary participation?
illegals want to join gangs, not go to school.
Close Campus That Sloves the Problem
I say start a “Fart Tax” to prevent and pay for “Global Warming”!
At birth for newborns, and at Schools, Driver License Centers, and Hospitals all the people can report for a Registetred Fart Tax Device Chip places under the skin just above the Buttocks.
In this way, when one Farts it is registered and everyone is charged a Quarter that will pay every month to city, county and state, and raised higher if you are a vegetarians because their food causes more Farts, according to science.
This way, we all can share in paying for “Global Warming” and cover the costs of government like in the Book “1984”!
Why tax Cats when can tax Farts?
What do they need with education unless they plan on living out of state.. Everyone in the land of fruits and nuts will be working for the state so what do you need education for. There will be no class separation because everyone will be equal, so don’t worry about those kids……
have the students pay the fines by public service at $5 an hour. all public service will be performed on Saturday’s unless there is a school function that is education related, not a voluntary school function. picking up trash would be good for starters!! that helps ADD also.
“Drop out of school before your mind rots from exposure to our mundane education system. Forget about the Senior Prom, go to the library and educate yourself if you’ve got any guts.” – Frank Zappa
I spent 20 years of my life in school, and almost everything I learned, I learned on my own. 20 years earned me a few certificates to hang on the walls, that’s all there good for, they mean nothing.
Even the ability to recognize that I incorrectly used ‘there’ when I should have used ‘they’re’; even that I acquired outside of school.
here’s something that will cost nothing. How bout bringing back corporal punishment and you’ll see improvement in attendance, discipline, grades basically more productive future citizens
The problem is school is boring. It was when I went in the 60’s….and nothing much has changed! The current generation of students are not used to ‘quiet time’, lazy days, and limited TV/Technology. They are over-scheduled and in constant motion. The majority do not read, except directions to operate a cell phone or a computer game. Many are living in single parent families….and ADHD is rampant. The American student of today ain’t what they used to be! But public schools, pretty much are the same as they always were….I know…I am a teacher. Public school education is in desperate need of revamping! Even if you are a good/great teacher, you are not given the TOOLS, flexibility, or support, to reach these kids! Public Education in America = one size fits all! Doesn’t work…won’t work…won’t change…instead, there will be punitive measures taken on the parents, the kids, the teachers…but NEVER ‘the system’…..the blame game isn’t productive! I believe free public education is on its way out.
What about the government union members who call out sick and are not sick do we fine them as well? What will happen is the children in dysfunctional families will get abused more because the parents will take out their anger on their children for cutting class. I wonder how many kids will die before they realize this law has done more harm than good. Instead of fining the families have the kids make up the time by doing some community work. Also the teachers need to be held accountable for the miserable job a great many of them are perpetrating on the tax payers.
…do you think it’s possible the kids aren’t learning because they are not in school? If a kid does not show up in school it is the parent’s fault and no one else’s. My kids go to school each and every day. They have about 10 absences between them in 23 years of public schooling to date. Both will graduate in the top 3 in their class.
Why would anyone send their children to a school like that ? The second best part about homeschooling is you get to thoroughly teach your children that most of what their government does is unconstitutional. The best part is having lots and lots of AK practice for PE, all the while instilling a value of accepting their responsibilities as patriotic Americans 🙂
Fascism. Welcome to it.
Everyone, just take a deep breath and remain in your seat until the bell rings.
You don’t have to study English or Western Civilization or economics now.
What relavance does Adam Smith have to a government and people that can just print money on a whim when “deemed” appropriate?
Just remain in your seat until the bell rings and always pay your taxes.
I thought it was illegal to skip class. Where are the truant officers. But that is beside the point. The point is a continuing lack of real education which includes the basics. Reading, writing, arithmetic and history should be the main thrust in school. Instead, we have sex and condom wearing, politically correct indoctrination and kids drugged up on pharmaceuticals.
This should work out well in the inner city schools. Hell, if the parents can’t afford it let’s bring back debtor’s prisons.
I love SF. They continue to lead the US with stupid policies that make me glad I don’t live anywhere near that place.
What a bunch of garbage.
It doesn’t say much for these useless government gulags masquerading as “schools” when they have to put a gun to the heads of their customers to do business with them.
If they had a product anybody wanted, customers would show up willingly.
Strangle the cashflow, kill off Big Stupid Government.
Here in Seattle, this would not be possible…unless the child had an attorney present at every meeting with the principal.
Just another Tax scheme.
What happens if the fine is not paid? Would jail time be in order? Who serves the time if it is? If it is the child who serves the time, then isn’t the state giving them what they want?
The land of the free.
put them in a uniform, can’t miss them that way !!!
I believe the school system gets its funding from school attendance. This is not about getting the kids into school to learn it is about money.
Hey America needs Strippers and fast food workers, let them skip.
The only school approved absence without parental approval is still time used to have a secret abortion.
Are we upside down or what?
It’s just another tax
Here’s a thought, just mark in their permanent record they are chronic truants. Then, when they can’t find a job or lose the menial job they have later in life, the Gov’t must deny them any Welfare or Unemployment benefits on the grounds they didn’t get the education they were offered.
No school now? No Welfare later. It’s the ultimate in personal responsibility.
What about the teachers that get blamed in the present?
Just another revenue stream for a municipal government addicted to taxes. Inch-by-inch we are moving towards a day when the government will commandeer *all* of your pay and simply distribute to you what IT thinks you deserve.
Pure idiocy. If the parents don’t care about their kids attending school, why should the police? Let these children deal with their own poor decisions; they’ll pay plenty for it in the near future.
The problem is when teachers get blamed for kids not learning.
It’s not the role of government to force future floor mopers and prison trustees to go to school. In fact we should set standards of behavior and KEEP OUT the disruptive elements.
I love how every new law a liberal presents is always “for your own good”. Liberals refuse to see the concept of individual liberty. Hopefully they wake up before they legislate themselves into a cage of oppressive mediocrity.
Anybody that agrees with this law is A COMPLETE MORON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And why is that? Students and parents should be held responsible for not attending school. It is against the law not to attend school. Parents are responsible for their kids and if they don’t want that responsibility they should not be having kids.
About time someone started to make the students responsible for their own learning. Everyone wants to blame teachers when the kids don’t learn but their are 3 components to learning: parents, students, and teachers. If the kid is not in school then they cannot learn. It’s not the teacher’s fault. It is the fault of the parent and the student.
I have an idea, rather than making these kids go back to school make them work. Hand them a broom – clean the streets, give them a trash bag – pick up trash…………..seriously show them what their life will be if they don’t finish school.
I think it’s a brilliant idea! Why not have them start out their lives in debt even sooner! No need to wait until they are old enough for credit cards. Indeed it’s far better to charge them obscene amounts for not doing something they don’t want to do. What better way of training them for tax farming purposes? What better way to ensure they will stay in the county them make them literally indebted to it?
Boy, I wish I could market some business plans based on government modes of thinking. *bleh*
Why just $100 to $500? Why not fine $100,000 for the first offense? Dream big and California may never wake up!
I am typically against alll government intrusion. In this case, taxpayer resources are being expended in an attempt to diminish this problem. And truant children have a much greater likelyhood of failing at school which is one source of tremendous societal problems. While this should be handled by the parents, one of the greatest challenges for teachers is uninvolved, disinterested parents. The public schools have been destroyed by the teachers unions, but parents paying one small cost for their lack of control over their children I support.
People this is’nt about the kids its about a broke state looking for money any way they can just like the cat tax its a joke on the people of beautiful California they just need to cut spending.
I would never let my kid go to a government school.
Endless fines, yet another violation of our rights. Add it to the list of gov’t violations of our rights:
They violate the 1st Amendment by placing protesters in cages, banning books like “America Deceived II” and censoring the internet.
They violate the 2nd Amendment by confiscating guns.
They violate the 4th and 5th Amendment by molesting airline passengers.
They violate the entire Constitution by starting undeclared wars for foreign countries.
Impeach Obama, vote for Ron Paul.
(Last link of Banned Book):
http://www.iuniverse.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-000190526
The american school system is a sham. They just want the daily “head count” ie. tax dollars. They want to raise obedient sheep who don’t question the material or teaching methods. Withdraw your child from the public school and submit necessary home-school paperwork. This will get them of your back until alternative education arrangements can be make. I know from experience. Lincoln Co, Oregon.
Wouldn’t it be smarter to catch the truant kids and put them to work? First time you are caught you spend x hours picking up litter in the streets. Second time a couple of days. But make the work time on weekends. School may begin to look a bit better…
But of course, Jerry Brownose and Resident Obozo will subsidize the fine if you are black or an illegal immigrant! or even if you’re just an overweight f***ing slob. (the ‘NEW” diasbility).
Education should be treated as a privilege, not a right. Forcing kids to stay in class that don’t want to be there disrupts everyone’s learning. If kids are disruptive, don’t go to class, they should be expelled (after given reasonable chances to straighten up). THAT, my friends, is why the U.S. is behind the world in education.
My Dad was a teacher on the right coast for over 30 years. He once had a foreign exchange student tell him [in response to disruptive kids] that in [the kid’s] country, that kind of nonsense is not tolerated PERIOD–kids are put out of school.
Our education system has been dumbed-down to the lowest common denominator, and no matter how much money you throw at this problem, it won’t get any better as long as kids are taught to that level and trouble-makers are forced to stay in school.
The world needs ditch-diggers, too! (no offense to any ditch-diggers that may read this).
they could give fines for cheating too, plagerism can be enforced by the government.
Since no one here can apparently agree with whether or not this is a good idea and we can all pretty much agree our schools are not achieving the goal of what we are trying to accomplish, rather than waste any more monies on this why don’t we just close all the public schools all together?
Now that I have your attention we do need to establish some rules to control students to a point where education can take place. If they are undisciplined and are allowed to do what they please when they please education does not happen and the whole thing becomes a useless waste of money and time.
Say, isn’t that a fair description of the state of public education in California at present? If you are not achieving the desired results you either need to stop trying all together or institute some controls where the goal can be achieved.
This ordinance has NOTHING to do with education. That is obvious from the text of the proposal to the city council.
Cut of any type of welfare – going to court is a waist of time and $.
This Mayor needs and immediate lobotomy as she is totally off her fu999ng rocker
When you leave your child’s education to the tender mercies of the Teachers Union and the National Education Association long enough, you end up like Detroit, with children who can’t read, but are good little Marxists. The kids instinctively know that and aren’t interested.
Private schools can promote good teachers and fire bad ones, things that the Teachers Union in the Public Education Monopoly prevent. Private schools can suspend unruly students that make it impossible for motivated students to learn.
Most Public School teachers who have school-aged children send them to Private school. That’s a fact. Look it up. We need to disband the Dept. of Education and go to a voucher system. Vouchers enable even poor parents to send their kids to Private school like the teachers do. Vouchers need to also apply to Home School.
Most of the reason that Progressive lawmakers oppose vouchers is because the Union dues that got them elected come from that selfsame Teachers Union. The rest of the reason is that Private Schools deny children the Marxist conditioning that the Public Education Monopoly provides.
Things have changed a lot in our Public Schools, even in the past 10 years. Today they teach that George Washington was a good general, but a bad man because he owned slaves, instead of the truth that back then most white people didn’t know how evil slavery was. That’s straight out of the Fabian Socialst playbook in their campaign to divide and conquer American for their Socialist agenda
That’s an outright lie. Almost 50% of the adults in Detroit can read! A public school triumph! http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/05/07/detroit-illiteracy-nearly-half-education_n_858307.html
Last night the city of Concord, California approved a daytime curfew ordinance which allows the city to levy fines against children who are found in public during school hours. In particular, a child caught for the first time outside of school during the day without a valid excuse will be given a warning citation. The next incident will result in a fine of up to $100, the third incident up to a $200 fine, and up to a $500 fine for each subsequent incident. While some news outlets have made this law out to be a way to keep kids in school for educational benefit, the reality is that Concord sees children as potential criminals, and they want children treated as criminals during the day by way of public school holding cells.
An unfortunate consequence of compulsory schooling over the past couple of generations is that the populace has been conditioned into believing that children are unintelligent, irresponsible and potentially dangerous beings who should never be seen in public during the day (except for the unbearable periods of rampant crime known as summers and weekends). Councilman Tim Grayson proposed the daytime curfew when he “saw a large group of kids hanging out at Todos Santos Plaza when they should have been in school.” It is not unreasonable to believe that his problem with those “kids hanging out” might have less to do with their missing valuable class time than it may with a belief that kids have a certain place in society, and that place is out of sight during school hours. While we can’t ascribe with certainty any particular beliefs to Grayson, we can to Mayor Laura Hoffmeister. She said that the city has a “problem with kids cutting class and causing mayhem in her city.” She clearly sees children as potential criminals, not as individuals of worth who are able to positively contribute to society.
Others apparently agree. According to the proposal submitted to the mayor and city council, daytime curfew ordinances are designed to “prevent daytime crime, increase community and youth safety, and deter truancy”. While that language may give some hope that their concerns are not focused only on the assumed criminality of children, the Purpose and Intent section of the proposal makes very clear that their concern is wholly about the assumed criminality of children. This assumption is not new. A similar ordinance was proposed a decade ago, and a 2007 report presented by the Concord Police Department led to the local school district’s decision to essentially transform their schools into prisons by closing campuses during school hours and “installing physical barriers (gates) to deter truancy.”
Preemptively viewing and treating children as criminals is in and of itself inherently criminal, however it is standard operating procedure for the state. Politicians, principals, teachers and policemen want children to be seen and not heard, and seen only in approved places at approved times. The spillover effect of several generations of compulsory schooling and heavy handed government is that now many adults throughout the community also view independent children with disdain. As John Taylor Gatto has alluded to, taking children out of the community and throwing them in public school gulags during the day deprives children of the ability to learn how to function responsibly as an adult within society, and to contribute to society. When we treat children as criminals we strip away their self-confidence and their dignity, we make it known that we assume they lack integrity, and in doing so we lay the foundation for a life unfulfilled. Individually, we may not have the power to stop the state from criminalizing youth*, but we have the power to shield our children from some of the degrading treatment of the state – all we have to do is pull our children from the public schools, and bring them back into the home.
* Of the 14 members of the public who shared their thoughts at the city council meeting, not one of them supported the curfew, yet it passed unanimously, 4-0.
