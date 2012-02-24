Jan Wahl Entertainment: Time for The Oscars



You can hear KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl’s movie reviews on KCBS All News 740AM and 106.9FM Fridays at 8:53am & 4:53pm.

(CBS SF) – This is a fun year for Oscar. We have movies that celebrate the early days of cinema (“The Artist,” “Hugo”), big star dramas (“The Descendants,” “Moneyball”), strong women reminding Hollywood that their stories need to be told (“The Help,” “My Week with Marilyn,” “The Iron Lady,” “Albert Nobbs”) and a hats off to comedy that manages to combine wit with edge (“Bridesmaids”). Add to this a host who has made the show better in the past and knows how to put a little show in showbiz: Billy Crystal.

KCBS Entertainment Reporter Jan Wahl:

With hopes for no written acceptance speeches and a few production values so the show is actually a show, here are a few of Jan’s picks:

Best Actor has Jan hoping for George Clooney, who gives his best performance to date in “The Descendants,” but there seems to be a wave of popularity for Jean DuJardin or Gary Oldman in a very slow, boring Tinker Taylor. Clooney is popular and gave us an every-man to connect with and invest in, so he looks good.

Best Actress should go to Viola Davis, the heart of “The Help.” Underplaying with humanity and dignity, she was the anchor in this unforgettable film.

Supporting Actress and Actor: Octavia Spencer and Christopher Plummer will win. Jan would like the ones who will not: Janet McTeer and Kenneth Branagh.

Jan thinks this is also the year of “The Artist,” which she thinks will win Best Picture, a nod to the celebration of the power and beauty possible in pure cinema.

See Right Now: “The Iron Lady” and “My Week With Marilyn,” “Hugo,” and “Albert Nobbs.”

Watch On Video/DVD: “Midnight in Paris,” “50/50,” and “The Way,” “Moneyball,” “The Big Year.”

(Copyright 2012 by CBS San Francisco. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)