Spate Of Sex Assaults, Robberies Plagues Oakland’s Fruitvale Neighborhood

August 31, 2012 6:24 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police are seeking suspects in connection with a string of sexual assaults and robberies in the city’s Fruitvale neighborhood.

Police said Thursday they have recently received several reports from female victims who each told police they were walking down the street and were approached by one or more strangers.

The suspects demanded money or valuables. If the victim did not provide either, the suspects then sexually assaulted the women, police said.

Police reports indicate that the suspects are targeting Hispanic women ranging between 18 and 54 years old.

Victims have described the suspects as men between 20 and 40 years of age, police said.

Oakland police remind residents to stay aware of their surroundings, to not be distracted by cellphones and electronic devices and to stay in well-lit, populated areas.

Police also urge residents to be alert when entering and exiting their vehicle and to lock doors once inside their vehicle.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the department’s Youth and Family Services Division at (510) 238-3642 or the tip line at (510) 637-0298.

  aestrada88 says:
    July 15, 2017 at 9:17 am

