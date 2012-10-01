Gov. Brown Signs Bill Allowing Driver Licenses For Some Illegal Immigrants

SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — Some illegal immigrants could get California driver licenses under a bill signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Brown announced Sunday that he has signed AB2189 by Assemblyman Gil Cedillo of Los Angeles.
It will let the Department of Motor Vehicles issue licenses to illegal immigrants eligible for work permits under a new Obama administration policy.
However, he vetoed AB1081 by fellow Democratic Assemblyman Tom Ammiano of San Francisco.
The bill, dubbed “anti-Arizona” legislation, would have protected illegal immigrants who commit minor infractions from deportation.
The bill would have let California opt out of some parts of a federal program that requires local law enforcement officers to check the fingerprints of people they arrest against a federal immigration database and hold those who are in the country illegally.
