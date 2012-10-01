Gov. Brown Signs Bill Allowing Driver Licenses For Some Illegal Immigrants

Filed Under: DMV, Driver License, Drivers license, Gov. Jerry Brown, Governor Jerry Brown, Illegal immigrants, Illegal immigration, Immigration, Jerry Brown, Undocumented Immigrants, Work Permit
DMV
A car arrives at the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — Some illegal immigrants could get California driver licenses under a bill signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Brown announced Sunday that he has signed AB2189 by Assemblyman Gil Cedillo of Los Angeles.

It will let the Department of Motor Vehicles issue licenses to illegal immigrants eligible for work permits under a new Obama administration policy.

However, he vetoed AB1081 by fellow Democratic Assemblyman Tom Ammiano of San Francisco.

The bill, dubbed “anti-Arizona” legislation, would have protected illegal immigrants who commit minor infractions from deportation.

Related Coverage:
Calif. Immigrant Advocates Say Licenses Not Enough

The bill would have let California opt out of some parts of a federal program that requires local law enforcement officers to check the fingerprints of people they arrest against a federal immigration database and hold those who are in the country illegally.

(Copyright 2012 by CBS San Francisco. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Hello!

    Here’s some useful info that I’ve compiled simply for you, take a look http://www.lionheartgaming.com/error.php?UE9jb21tZW50K2Uzdm9mcTRtNjAwZl84NGE5MTQyOC1yN3dAY29tbWVudC53b3JkcHJlc3MuY29t

    Salvador Weston

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch