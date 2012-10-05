San Jose Principal’s Notes Detail Teacher’s Bizarre Alleged Sexual Assaults

SAN JOSE (CBS/AP) — A principal’s notes show a San Jose teacher charged with molesting kids in class blindfolded a second-grade girl and put something in her mouth.
Tests by the Santa Clara County crime lab found semen on chairs in the classroom of 35-year-old teacher Craig Chandler, who was charged earlier this year with assaulting five children at O.B. Whaley Elementary School.
The San Jose Mercury News obtained the previously-sealed notes of principal Lyn Vijayendran showing she was aware of allegations of unusual classroom behavior but she failed to notify police or Child Protective Services.
The law requires principals, teachers and others who come into contact with children to report suspected child abuse.
Vijayendran has been charged with a misdemeanor.
