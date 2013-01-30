49ers’ Culliver Apologizes For ‘Gay Players Not Welcome’ Remarks

NEW ORLEANS (CBS SF) – San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chris Culliver apologized Wednesday evening for homophobic remarks he made during a Super Bowl media day interview.

“The derogatory comments I made yesterday were a reflection of thoughts in my head, but they are not how I feel. It has taken me seeing them in print to realize that they are hurtful and ugly. Those discriminating feelings are truly not in my heart. Further, I apologize to those who I have hurt and offended, and I pledge to learn and grow from this experience,” he said in a statement released through the 49ers organization.

The NFL has never had an openly gay active player, but if there was one, Culliver had said in the interview that he wouldn’t want that player on his team.

Yahoo! Sports posted an excerpt online of the Tuesday interview between Culliver and comedian-shock jock Artie Lange, who began by asking Culliver if he’s been approached by homosexuals.

“Nah, I don’t do the gay guys, man … I don’t do that,” said Culliver.

Lange then asked if there were any homosexual players were on the 49ers.

“No, we don’t got no gay people on the team,” said Culliver. “They gotta get up out of here if they do.”

Lange asked Culliver to reiterate his thoughts, to which the player said, “It’s true.” He added he wouldn’t welcome a gay teammate – no matter how talented.

“Can’t be with that sweet stuff,” continued Culliver. “Nah… can’t be… in the locker room man. Nah.”

When Lange asked Culliver whether any gay players would need to keep their sexual preferences a secret, Culliver said: “Yeah, come out 10 years later after that.”

One of the 49ers opponents in Super Bowl XLVII, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo, is an outspoken supporter of gay rights and has been using the Super Bowl spotlight to bring attention to marriage equality and anti-bullying.

Culliver’s comments also came days after reports of an alleged assault by former 49ers offensive tackle Kwame Harris against a former boyfriend. Harris was never outed as gay during his six-year career with the 49ers (2003-07) and Raiders (2008).

Six months ago, San Francisco became the NFL’s first team to join “It Gets Better,” an anti-bullying campaign targeted at teenagers who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

Hours before the 24-year-old Culliver apologized on Wednesday, the 49ers released this statement regarding Culliver’s remarks: “The San Francisco 49ers reject the comments that were made [Tuesday], and have addressed the matter with Chris. There is no place for discrimination within our organization at any level. We have and always will proudly support the LGBT community.”

But the team didn’t elaborate on whether the second-year player, made 47 tackles with two interceptions and a forced fumble this season while starting six games for the NFC champion Niners, would face disciplinary action or a fine.

This wasn’t the first time a 49ers player created an uproar by making anti-gay comments.

In 2002, 49ers running back Garrison Hearst used a slur to describe gays in an interview with the Fresno Bee newspaper, while saying he wouldn’t want a gay player as a teammate.

Hearst, too, later apologized for those remarks.

