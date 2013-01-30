Marin County School Aide Arrested For Alleged Sex Acts With Teen Girl

BELVEDERE (CBS SF) – Belvedere police arrested a San Anselmo man Monday on suspicion of committing a sexual act with a girl under 16 years old.

Max Eli Rubinstein, 25, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Marin County Superior Court, Belvedere Police Chief Tricia Seyler said.

Rubinstein was being held under $500,000 bail in the Marin County jail for oral copulation with a minor.

Seyler said there was more than one sexual contact between Rubinstein and the teen in Belvedere between December 2010 and November 2011.

Police began their two-month investigation in November 2012 when the Belvedere girl’s parents read their daughter’s messages on Facebook, police said.

Rubinstein became acquainted with the girl when he was employed in the after-school care program at the K-8 St. Hilary School in Tiburon, Seyler said.

Rubinstein resigned from his job at the school in May 2012, Seyler said.

“This is an extremely sensitive case that has attracted a lot of attention in the city whose citizens are close,” Seyler said.

St. Hilary School Principle Charley Hayes did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday afternoon.

