About The Bay: Local Bagpipe Player Draws A Crowd Wherever He Plays

May 30, 2013 8:55 AM
Filed Under: About The Bay, Bagpipe Player, Brian Molver, Cemeteries, Crowds, Mike Sugerman, Noise, Parking Lots, practice

REDWOOD CITY (KCBS) – The talents of one Bay Area musician are much in demand for a number of events – including funerals and cultural gatherings.

It’s lunchtime and Brian Molver, District Coordinator of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, isn’t relaxing at a restaurant or snacking on a sandwich.

About The Bay: Local Bagpipe Player Draws A Crowd Wherever He Plays

playpause

“We’re at the Mission Cemetery in Santa Clara. We’re at the old mausoleum,” Molver said. “This is where I come to practice my bagpipe.”

If Molver isn’t at the cemetery, he’s at a parking lot or parking structure.

“Open, not populated. I often draw a crowd,” he said. “When I play, people will come up and park or come up and stand and they want to talk about it after.”

There are two types of people in the world – people who like bagpipes and those who hate them.

“Folks listening to it either ask me to stop or request tunes,” Molver said. And the most popular request? “Amazing Grace, Amazing Grace” he said.

Molver started playing because his dad did. And he loves to play. The only issue with the instrument – it’s always set at 10. “There’s no volume control on the bagpipe,” he said. So you’re sentenced to practice in large open spaces – like parking lots and cemeteries.

“It’s peaceful and the old mausoleum offers an excellent acoustic for feedback to my sound,” he said.

Tell Brian Molver he’s a blowhard and drones on, he won’t mind. It’s the life of a bagpipe player, along with spending lonely hours in cemeteries and parking lots.

You can hear Mike Sugerman’s About the Bay reports on Mondays at 6:40am, 7:40am and 8:40am on KCBS All News 740AM and 106.9FM.

(Copyright 2013 by CBS San Francisco. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Steven Banks says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:21 am

    And there was his identical twin Stuart. Quite the noise when you get stereo pipes.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia