FBI, East Bay Authorities Make Arrest In ‘Button Down Bandit’ Case

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A man suspected of being the “Button Down Bandit” was arrested Monday on allegations he robbed several banks in the East Bay, according to the FBI.

42-year-old James Quindale Page was arrested around 8:15 a.m. Monday on the 1600 block of 17th Street in Oakland without incident. Page was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

FBI agents and law enforcement personnel from the Antioch and Walnut Creek police departments took part in the operation, authorities said.

The FBI and several police departments in the East Bay allege Page robbed a total of eight banks since early March. All of the banks were robbed by a man wearing buttoned-down, collared, long-sleeve shirts, leading investigators to call him the “Button Down Bandit.”

Authorities said Page was linked to multiple bank robberies in Walnut Creek and Antioch. Page is also accused of robbing banks in Pleasanton, Oakley and Emeryville. The robberies took place between March 6th and June 8th.

A court date for Page was not announced as of Monday afternoon.

The FBI is asking anyone with information in the case to contact them at (415) 553-7400. All calls will be left confidential.

