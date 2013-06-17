About The Bay: SF’s 16th St. Mission BART Station Bay Area’s Worst?

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — While nearly everyone has already seen the viral video of the wild and crazed naked guy terrorizing BART commuters at the 16th St. Mission Station in San Francisco, hardly anyone who uses the station is surprised.

The site may be the worst transit stop in the Bay Area.

“It’s like breath of fresh urine every morning,” said Miley, a woman who commutes during the week. “Just getting off of BART and on the bus, I saw a guy get assaulted on the bus and these guys got off and then chased our bus.”

Three weeks ago, there was a triple-shooting nearby.