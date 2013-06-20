Corey Crawford Vows He Won’t Change Approach, Despite Weak Glove Side

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) –As Joel Quenneville guards details of Marian Hossa’s injury like a secret of the state, one bit of strategy from the Stanley Cup Final has become as clear as day: When the Bruins shoot, they’re aiming for Corey Crawford’s glove side.

Through four games of the Final, the Bruins have scored 12 goals, and it’s obvious that they have one target in sight when they release their shots. That was never more evident than on Wednesday night in Game 4, when the Bruins time after time after time got pucks past Crawford’s left side.

Rich Peverley’s wrist shot from about 40 feet was in and out of the net before Crawford ever moved his left arm. Milan Lucic’s backhand chip from in close sailed past Crawford’s glove. Crawford tried and failed to use his glove to fight off Patrice Bergeron’s one-timed slap shot from the top of the faceoff circle. Johnny Boychuk’s rocket from the high slot flew past Crawford’s glove. Heck, even the bizarre bounce off the glass and back over the net led to Bergeron beating Crawford to the glove side.

Click Here To Read More…

Sports Stories You May Also Be Interested In

