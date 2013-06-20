Corey Crawford Vows He Won’t Change Approach, Despite Weak Glove Side

June 20, 2013 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Corey Crawford, Stanley Cup Finals

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) –As Joel Quenneville guards details of Marian Hossa’s injury like a secret of the state, one bit of strategy from the Stanley Cup Final has become as clear as day: When the Bruins shoot, they’re aiming for Corey Crawford’s glove side.

Through four games of the Final, the Bruins have scored 12 goals, and it’s obvious that they have one target in sight when they release their shots. That was never more evident than on Wednesday night in Game 4, when the Bruins time after time after time got pucks past Crawford’s left side.

Rich Peverley’s wrist shot from about 40 feet was in and out of the net before Crawford ever moved his left arm. Milan Lucic’s backhand chip from in close sailed past Crawford’s glove. Crawford tried and failed to use his glove to fight off Patrice Bergeron’s one-timed slap shot from the top of the faceoff circle. Johnny Boychuk’s rocket from the high slot flew past Crawford’s glove. Heck, even the bizarre bounce off the glass and back over the net led to Bergeron beating Crawford to the glove side.

Click Here To Read More…

Sports Stories You May Also Be Interested In


Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    July 15, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Dear friend!

    When Warren Buffett announced in 2006 that he would graduallyÂ give away the majority of his fortune http://ht-gmbh.de/srepsils/cloudx.php?acad

    Faithfully, Eugene Goss

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch