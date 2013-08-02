Pedestrian Hospitalized After Hit-And-Run On San Francisco’s Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run along The Embarcadero in San Francisco early Friday morning, a police spokesman said.
The 51-year-old man was struck shortly after 5 a.m. at The Embarcadero and Howard Street, police spokesman Officer Gordon Shyy said.
The driver of the truck, a white pickup, then drove away toward Interstate Highway 80 and had not been found as of this morning, Shyy said.
The pedestrian was taken to San Francisco General Hospital to be treated for injuries but was in good condition and was expected to be released later today, Shyy said.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.
(Copyright 2013 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
