Phil Matier: Paul McCartney To Headline Final Candlestick Concert?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 9: Paul McCartney performs at Day 1 of the Outside Lands Music & Art Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 9, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney performs at Day 1 of the Outside Lands Music & Art Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 9, 2013 in San Francisco. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)