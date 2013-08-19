Phil Matier: Paul McCartney To Headline Final Candlestick Concert?

August 19, 2013 10:27 AM By Phil Matier
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 9: Paul McCartney performs at Day 1 of the Outside Lands Music & Art Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 9, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Paul McCartney performs at Day 1 of the Outside Lands Music & Art Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 9, 2013 in San Francisco. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – If there is one final concert at Candlestick Park before its scheduled tear-down next year, it might very well be Sir Paul McCartney playing there.

The music legend has floated the idea of headlining a show at the ‘Stick, which will be demolished soon after the San Francisco 49ers play their final game at the 53-year-old facility.

Mayor Ed Lee was said to be stunned when McCartney himself made the suggestion. The conversation happened backstage just before the knighted rocker took the stage at his recent Outside Lands festival appearance in early August.

McCartney went so far as to suggest to Lee and Recreation and Park Department general manager Phil Ginsburg, who happened to be witness to this conversation, that they follow up with McCartney’s agent.

A McCartney concert at the ‘Stick would of course be a potential financial windfall for the Rec and Park Department. Music enthusiasts, on the other hand, might simply consider it a moment of nostalgia, considering Candlestick Park is where The Beatles played their final gig for a paying audience in 1966.

