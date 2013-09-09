Patrick Stewart Weds As Ian McKellen Officiates Ceremony

(CBS NEWS) – Patrick Stewart boldly tied the knot over the weekend.

The “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star, 70, married his longtime girlfriend, 35-year-old Brooklyn jazz singer Sunny Ozell. The couple have been dating since 2009.

This marks Stewart’s third marriage. He previously wed choreographer Sheila Falconer in 1966 before divorcing in 1990. The couple had two children together, Daniel and Sophie. Stewart was also married to “Next Generation” producer Wendy Neuss from 2000 to 2003. That marriage also ended in divorce.

On Sunday, Stewart posted a photo on Twitter, confirming the news of his recent nuptials. In the photo, Stewart and Ozell can be seen submerged in a ball pit together:

Stewart’s good friend and “X-Men” co-star Ian McKellen officiated the ceremony, reportedly held in Massachusetts.

In addition to the upcoming “X-Men” sequel, Stewart and McKellen are also slated to star on Broadway together this fall. The veteran actors appeared in the limited season repertoire of Harold Pinter’s “No Man’s Land” and Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” at Berkeley Rep this past summer and soon on Broadway in the same production.

