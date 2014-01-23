Bay Area Venue May Be Next Up For Outdoor NHL Hockey Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Sharks may be next in line to host an outdoor pro hockey game in the Bay Area as soon as next year, according to a team executive.

San Jose Sharks COO John Tortora told KPIX 5 the National Hockey League will look at how successful Saturday’s game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles before deciding on a Northern California version of the league’s Stadium Series game.

Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks will be the first-ever NHL regular-season outdoor game in the U.S. west of the Rocky Mountains.

“I’ve spoken to the league about this and if the L.A. game goes well from a weather standpoint and if the league wants to continue the stadium series we’re very much on the short list for a game in Northern California next year,” said Tortora.

Tortora said the team has talked with representatives from three possible venues for the game: Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, AT&T Park in San Francisco, and the new Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

“All three are very interested, but we’re still very early in the process,” said Tortora.