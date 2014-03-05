San Francisco LGBT Advocate Sentenced For Child Porn Possession

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A disgraced icon of the gay community and former San Francisco Human Rights Commission employee was sentenced Wednesday morning to six months in county jail after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography earlier this year.

Larry Brinkin, 67, of San Francisco, agreed in January to plead guilty to a felony child pornography possession charge. As part of the deal, prosecutors dropped child porn distribution charge against him.

Wednesday morning in San Francisco Superior Court, Brinkin appeared in a suit and wearing thick-rimmed glasses to receive his sentence of six months in county jail, six months of home detention and five years’ probation.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for life and was ordered to undergo therapy and counseling, among other conditions.

Brinkin read a statement in court Wednesday morning, saying, “I deeply, deeply apologize for my actions.”

He said his apology was for his family, friends, community and “most importantly, to any and all children across the globe.”

Outside of court, his defense attorney Randall Knox said he hopes the sentencing “doesn’t overshadow the good work” Brinkin did for the city.

Brinkin retired in 2010 after working for the city’s Human Rights Commission for 22 years.

The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in 2010 proclaiming Dec. 1-7, 2010, “Larry Brinkin Week” in San Francisco because of his work advocating for LGBT residents.

Brinkin will return to court on March 12 to surrender to serve his time behind bars.

He has been out of custody on $240,000 bail following his arrest in September 2012 after he was found with child porn images and video that originated in Australia.

There is no evidence that Brinkin had used his work email account or computer to distribute or view the illicit materials, according to prosecutors.

Brinkin will still receive his city pension, and Deputy District Attorney Leslie Cogan said at Wednesday’s sentencing that “the people are quite upset” about that, including child abuse prevention advocates and domestic violence groups.

Beverly Upton, executive director of the San Francisco Domestic Violence Consortium, attended Wednesday morning’s sentencing.

Under the city’s Proposition C, which passed in 2008, the city has to find Brinkin guilty of committing a “moral turpitude crime” while working to revoke his retirement benefits.

© Copyright 2014 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.