Watch Taylor Swift Get Cute in Her ‘For Your ACM Consideration’ Video

March 13, 2014 7:04 AM
Filed Under: ACMs, Cats, Red, Taylor Swift

By Shannon Carlin

Taylor Swift and an adorable kitty. It’s enough to make the internet explode.

The two come together in Tay’s very cute, very funny “For Your ACM Consideration” video.

In the under two and a half minute clip, Taylor blows off her boss, Big Machine label head Scott Borchetta (whose ringtone on Taylor’s phone just so happens to be A$AP Rocky’s “F***in’ Problems”) for a few “pressing” matters.

Related: Taylor Swift: Inside the ACM Entertainer of the Year Nominees

These matters include painting her nails (“I hate the left hand one”), gabbing with her BFF about a couple that she feels are moving a little too fast (“And that’s me saying that,” she deadpans) and a little guy advice, which includes listing a guys name you want to block under something weird and unattractive, like “grundle.”

And of course, the most pressing matter of all, playing with the “princess of kitty town” her Scottish Fold, Meredith, who uses her paw to hang up one final time on Borchetta.

Watch Taylor’s video on Radio.com

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:27 am

    Hey,

    I’m so happy to tell you about a very nice place I’ve visited yesterday, it’s simply unforgettable! Just take a look http://kop2001.com/clothes.php?5051

    Later, Etta Burrell

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch