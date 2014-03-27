KCBS Interview: Investigative Journalist Gerald Posner On Raymond ‘Shrimp Boy’ Chow, Chinese Gangs

Raymond "Shrimp Boy" Chow, in 2006. (CBS)
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — One of the most talked about aspects of State Sen. Leland Yee’s arrest on Wednesday is his connection to Raymond “Shrimp Boy” Chow, a notorious alleged Chinatown gang leader.

Taking a closer look at the influence of Chinese gangs, KCBS’ Stan Bunger and Holly Quan spoke with investigative journalist and author Gerald Posner who wrote “Warlords of Crime: Chinese Secret Societies–The New Mafia” in 1988.

Posner discussed the Chinese Tongs, which are benevolent merchant groups, and says that most are legitimate associations but that those in the triad, who are criminals, are also members.

He also said that in 1995, when Raymond Chow was convicted of arms trafficking, he was considered one of the biggest Asian crime bosses by the FBI.

Since his release ten years later, Chow has tried to re-brand himself and the Department of Homeland Security has tried to deport him with no success.

