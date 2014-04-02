Daily Madden: Why DeSean Jackson Won’t Be Playing For 49ers Or Raiders

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The Washington Redskins signed star wide receiver DeSean Jackson Tuesday less than a week after he was released by the Eagles.

“You’re dealing with a guy in (Washington owner) Dan Snyder that has a big ego, that has a lot of pride, and probably more importantly has a lot of money,” John Madden told the KCBS Radio morning crew.

Jackson signed after a two-day visit in Washington, while other teams, including the 49ers and Raiders, were reportedly expressing interest.

“(Snyder) has him there, and he’s not going to let him go, and you’re trying to pry him out,” Madden said of the other suitors. “The money would have to be so much higher to do it, to get him to give it up and take the chance that something may be as good and or better, and it’s not really worth it.”

John said money is the player’s primary consideration in most cases.

“Sometimes we think ‘Oh, he wants to get back at the Eagles, be in the same division, and play them twice every year.’ It’s really not about that. It’s business.”

In the end, Jackson’s confrontational personality and reports of alleged gang ties (denied by Jackson) didn’t seriously affect his prospects.

“I’ve heard as many as nine teams were interested in him,” Madden said. “Believe me, they all did their due diligence and all had time to find out what was there.” (7:25)