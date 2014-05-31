Golden Gate Park Community Garden Adds Resource Center To Help Gardeners Grow Their Skills

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Learning to garden in San Francisco just got easier.

This month, the city opened its first resource center for gardeners at the community garden in Golden Gate Park. It’s a one-stop shop for city folks who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. Folks like husband-and-wife green thumbers John and Margaret Castro.

“I enjoy working with plants,” John said. “We come a couple times a week and look and say, ‘this is growing, that is growing… basil, tomatoes, brussel sprouts'” Margaret added.

This resource center is the first of its kind, a place where gardeners can pick up mulch, compost, even borrow gardening tools, all for free.

Urban agriculture program director Hannah Shulman told KPIX 5 “We are dedicated to supporting all types of gardeners in the city, whether you’re gardening in your backyard or public property in the city.”

S.F. Rec/Parks spokeswoman Sarah Ballard says the garden and resource center are “a great unifier for people who are gardening. I think the act of taking care of plants together really brings the community together.”

San Francisco has 36 community gardens but Golden Gate Park is the only one-stop resource center for free supplies and advice. The goal is to open two more by the end of 2014.