Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ Hits 2 Billion YouTube Views

May 31, 2014 2:00 PM
SAN BRUNO (CBS SF/AP) – It’s 2 billion and counting for Psy and his irrepressible “Gangnam Style.”

The South Korean pop star’s surprise hit has become the first YouTube video to surpass 2 billion views, crossing the mark around shortly before midnight EDT Friday.

The unlikely viral star holds the record for most overall views and most views in a day with 38 million for his “Gangnam Style” followup “Gentleman.”

No other video comes close to “Gangnam” on the streaming service’s list of top videos. Justin Bieber’s “Baby” is the only other billion-plus video at 1.04 billion views. Cute kid video “Charlie bit my finger – again!” is a distant third with 711 million views.

Psy has three of the top 15 videos on the site.

Comments

One Comment

