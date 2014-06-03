Notorious Ex-Cocaine Kingpin George Jung Out of Prison, Living In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man so notorious a movie was made about his life just walked out of prison.

Former cocaine kingpin George Jung is now in San Francisco where he will finish serving his sentence.

You might not know the name George Jung at first, but perhaps this will jog your memory.

In the 2001 film Blow, Johnny Depp portrays Jung, a notorious drug smuggler.

Jung spent the past 20 years behind bars but TMZ spotted him at San Francisco International Airport.

They asked him what was his first meal when he got out of prison.

“Clam chowder,” said Jung.

TMZ said Jung will be living in a San Francisco halfway house.

“Life’s a rodeo and all you have to do is stay in the saddle,” Jung told TMZ. “I’m back in the saddle again.”

Just like that, the man responsible for 85% of the cocaine smuggled into the United States in the 1970s and 80s walked out of SFO, a free man.

As a cocaine kingpin, Jung specialized in smuggling drugs from Colombia. The feds finally arrested him in 1994 after catching him with almost a ton of cocaine in Kansas.



Jung was originally sentenced to 60 years in prison but got a reduced sentence after testifying against his former accomplice.

Time will tell whether the guy nicknamed ‘Boston George’ be able to stay clean here in San Francisco.

