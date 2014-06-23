“Y&R”, No-Shows And Profanity Highlight 41st Annual Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” was named Outstanding Daytime Drama at the 41st annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The show’s win was not surprising. The popular daytime drama led the field of nominees with 26 total.

The number one soap also won awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and for Lead Actor Billy Miller (Billy), who left the show several months ago.

Miller’s on-screen sister, Eileen Davidson who is soon returning to “Y&R,” won Best Actress for her turn on “Days of Our Lives” as Kristin, the nut job.

For the first time in decades, the award show honoring the best in soaps, game shows, talk, children’s and cooking shows was not televised on a major network or cable outlet. The show was live streamed on the Internet and the host — Kathy Griffin — and several presenters (most notably “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne) let loose with a series of F-bombs given they could speak without censorship.

After “Entertainment Tonight” executive producer Linda Bell Blue seemingly thanked everyone in the audience by name, Osbourne reminded presenters, “It’s not being televised! — get on with it!” She also quipped, “I feel like I’ve been here for five f—-ing hours! Osbourne then proceeded to tell people wanting to make long-winded speeches a rather X-rated suggestion they could do in the privacy of their own homes.

Griffin and others made jokes about the low-key and non-televised affair — as well as dissing many of the winners who were not on hand to accept their trophies.

The no-show winners included Dr. Mehmet Oz and Katie Couric who tied as Outstanding Talk Show Hosts in the information category and Food Network’s Bobby Flay who was selected as Outstanding Culinary Host.

THE MAJOR NOMINEES AND WINNERS LIST

Steve Harvey, a no-show who was reportedly on vacation in Bali, won the awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host (entertainment show) and Outstanding Game Show Host for his work on “Family Feud.”

Eric Martsolf (Brady) won Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work on “Days of Our Lives.” He thanked former co-star Davidson for raising the bar for him.

“Days” actor Chandler Massey — who won as Outstanding Younger Leading Man — left the soap but not his sense of humor. Before his name was called, a “highlight” of his acting work on the show was played, only the clip shown showed the actor who followed him in the role. Ooops. Accepting his prize, Massey quipped, “Did you see my highlight reel? Wasn’t I awesome!?”

“Y&R’s”Hunter King (who plays Summer) won as Outstanding Younger Leading Actress.

“The People’s Court” won for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom program. Perennial winner “Jeopardy!” won for Outstanding Game Show.

“Young and the Restless” also won for Outstanding Writing and to the surprise of no one in attendance, the program also won a special-class award for the show’s tribute to the late Jeanne Cooper, a funny, tear-jerking, bold and rather beautiful love letter to a daytime tour de force of almost four decades.

