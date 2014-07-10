Power Restored To All But 30 PG&E Customers In SF’s SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Power has been restored to all but 30 PG&E customers Thursday morning after an outage affected more than 1,400 customers initially, a utility company spokesman said.

Initially 1,403 customers were without power starting at around 4:50 a.m. in the area bounded by Second and Sixth streets and Howard and Brannan streets, according to PG&E spokesman Jason King.

Around 6:30 a.m. power was restored to about half of the customers, he said.

As of 10 a.m., 30 remaining customers have been switched to generator power.

Those customers are expected to be off the generator by late afternoon, he said.

Crews are making repairs after an underground equipment failure occurred, King said.

He said repairs have been somewhat delayed this morning as water is being pumped from a vault before crews can finish fixing the underground problem.

