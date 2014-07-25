Bay Area Ranks High On List Of ‘Best Boardwalks For Food In America’

July 25, 2014 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Best Boardwalk Food, Fisherman's Wharf, Pier 39, San Francisco, Santa Cruz
A general view of the Santa Cruz Wharf, with the Santa Cruz Beach and Boardwalk amusement park behind on July 29, 2007 in Santa Cruz, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) Warm weather, beach, Hot weather, beach, generic,
(Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — The Bay area is high on the list towns that have the best boardwalks for food in the United States, according to a food and drink website.

Santa Cruz, Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf made the Daily Meal’s “31 Best Boardwalks for Food in America” list, including three located in South Jersey.

Fisherman’s Wharf was ranked twelfth. Pier 39 got the number 7 spot and Santa Cruz was in the top five, right behind Atlantic City.

Not bad!

The website says “To help us determine this, we categorized popular American boardwalk vacation spots into five separate categories. Our social category not only took into consideration the amount of followers they had on Twitter and Facebook, it noted how often they posted about the food scene on their boardwalks, and how many ‘deals’ they post.” The Daily Meal also considered the quantity of restaurants, the variety of eateries, quality, the atmosphere and “the fun-factor of it being bustling with fun people.”

To see the full list, click here.

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Dear,

    Have you read that article already? It’s been published yesterday, and it is really interesting. You may find it here http://www.audienciasactivas.com/catch.php?a9a8

    Gene Quick

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch