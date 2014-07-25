Bay Area Ranks High On List Of ‘Best Boardwalks For Food In America’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — The Bay area is high on the list towns that have the best boardwalks for food in the United States, according to a food and drink website.

Santa Cruz, Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf made the Daily Meal’s “31 Best Boardwalks for Food in America” list, including three located in South Jersey.

Fisherman’s Wharf was ranked twelfth. Pier 39 got the number 7 spot and Santa Cruz was in the top five, right behind Atlantic City.

Not bad!

The website says “To help us determine this, we categorized popular American boardwalk vacation spots into five separate categories. Our social category not only took into consideration the amount of followers they had on Twitter and Facebook, it noted how often they posted about the food scene on their boardwalks, and how many ‘deals’ they post.” The Daily Meal also considered the quantity of restaurants, the variety of eateries, quality, the atmosphere and “the fun-factor of it being bustling with fun people.”

