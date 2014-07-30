‘ManServants’ Startup Promises Women Pampering Not Prostitution

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Under the slogan “A Man, But Better” a San Francisco startup is offering PG male companionship for women who want to be treated well then left alone.

Manservants.co frames itself not as an escort service, but as a lifestyle company that offers a less awkward event staffing option than a stripper and a level of sophistication you wouldn’t get from a typical wait staff or bodyguard.

Customers can pick how a man looks, dresses and even what name he will respond to. The business was founded by two women from the advertising industry who were not thrilled with the traditional bachelorette party routine.

“It’s kind of our dream to annihilate the male stripper industry,” co-founder Dalal Khajah told Mashable, “but really we just want to flip the script and provide another option.”

Here’s a – somewhat over the top – video produced by the company to illustrate the problem (caution not appropriate for kids):

The company lists its vision as this: “To empower women to make their own rules. Rules a ManServant will then follow.”

ManServants is currently hiring “gentlemen performers who feel comfortable keeping their penis, and hands, to themselves.” The pay is $80 an hour. Details are here.