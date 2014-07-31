A’s To Go Ahead With T-Shirt Giveaway Honoring Traded-Away Cespedes

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Athletics will go ahead with a planned T-shirt day promotion this weekend honoring outfielder All-Star Yoenis Cespedes, hours after the team announced he had been traded to the Boston Red Sox.
The A’s will distribute 10,000 T-shirts with the Cuban star’s likeness with the caption ‘La Potencia’ at Saturday’s game against Kansas City at O.co Coliseum. The phrase means “The Power” in Spanish.
Cespedes has been a key contributor in the A’s consecutive AL West Division titles and won the Al-Star Home Run Derby in back-to-back seasons.
Thursday morning, the A’s traded Cespedes and a 2015 draft pick to Boston in exchange for three-time All-Star pitcher Jon Lester along with outfielder and Petaluma native Jonny Gomes.
