Golden Gate Park Neighbors Complain About Public Urination, Trash, Parking Woes After Outside Lands Festival Wraps

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Outside Lands Music Festival brought two-hundred thousand fans to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, but it also brought plenty of problems for residents in the area as well.
The sound of swarms of fans pouring out of the park Sunday night was music to some nearby neighbors ears. They couldn’t wait for the annual event to end.
“They’re finishing their beverages, food, snacks. They don’t care. They throw ‘em in the bushes. Urinating in people’s driveways,” Neighbor Chris Ventura said.
Trash and public urination wasn’t the only issue nearby residents faced. Parking was a major hassle.
“Somebody actually moved out motorcycle, which was parked in the street. They moved it into our driveway so they could take the spot,” Zoe Rem said.
Other residents complained about the loud music. Festival organizers say technicians adjusted the sound system after getting complaints Saturday.
