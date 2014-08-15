JENNER (KCBS) — Exactly ten years ago, a young couple camping at a Sonoma County beach near Jenner was shot to death while they slept in their sleeping bags; the case remains unsolved. Their victims’ families will visit the site Friday where it all happened.

10 Years On, Jenner Beach Killings Remain Unsolved

The murders of Jason Allen and Lindsay Cutshall shocked the north coast in 2004 making national headlines. They were two Christian camp counselors who were visiting the Bay Area for two days decided to spend the evening of Aug. 14 at Fish Head Beach, between Russian Gulch and the mouth of the Russian River —just one month before their marriage date.

Allen was from Zeeland, Michigan and Cutshall was from Fresno, Ohio.

Since the double murder, Sonoma County Sherriff’s Office Detective Carlos Basurto, has worked the case.

“I think in gnaws at all of us that worked the case and who continue to work the caste today,” he said. “They difficult part of the investigation was that they didn’t know anybody in the area; they weren’t from the area.”

No evidence was ever found—not even so much as a shell casing. Despite the man hours spent on the investigation, the case remained cold.

“We’ve had several different possible suspects in the last ten years, persons of interest, people we’ve contacted, people we’ve investigated but we still haven’t found our guy yet.”

The parents of Allen and Cutshall’s parents plan to visit Fishhead beach, pray for their children and place a memorial there.

Basurto said that every year, they call in to check if there have been in breaks in the case.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow when, year after year, you have to tell them that we still haven’t found our suspect yet,” Basurto said.