USGS Records 125 North Bay Earthquakes Following Napa Tremor With More To Come

NAPA (CBS SF) – North Bay residents who were shaken by Sunday morning’s South Napa Earthquake haven’t been given much of a chance to settle down, based on United States Geological Survey measurements of seismic activity in the area.

In just over 24 hours following the 3:20 a.m Sunday earthquake the USGS recorded 124 minor quakes and counting in the area. The seismic activity is clustered around the epicenter and to the north near the Geysers, a region known for regular ground shaking. The largest of the tremors was 3.6 magnitude, just hours after the initial earthquake.

Many of the smaller quakes likely weren’t felt by anyone, some measuring lest than a full magnitude point. Here’s a look at all of the activity in the area:

Immediately following the quake seismologists said there was over a fifty percent chance that a magnitude 5.0 earthquake will hit within the week in the same area, though that percentage begins to drop significantly more than 24 hours after the initial earthquake.

State Seismologist John Parrish said minor shaking could continue for several weeks.

Seismologists believed there was a 5-percent chance of an even larger quake over magnitude 6.0 in the next few days.

