MTV’s Real World San Francisco House Available For Rent

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A hot property is currently available in the San Francisco rental market. It once housed seven strangers picked to live in the house and have their lives taped for MTV’s Real World.

The house is located at 951 Lombard Street in San Francisco. After a fire in 2007, the house was rebuilt and renovated to feature 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors granite countertops and is pet-friendly, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The owners are asking $5,800.

(credit: CBS Local)

In 1994, during the series third season, the cast of The Real World San Francisco consisted of David “Puck” Rainey, Rachel Campos, Cory Murphy, Pam Ling, Mohammed Bilal, Judd Winick, Jo Rhodes and the late Pedro Zamora.

Zamora’s struggle with AIDS was the main focus of the season. David Rainey, better known as “Puck” was considered the main antagonist and had frequent confrontations with the group. Eventually, Puck was evicted from the house and replaced by Jo Rhodes. After the show aired, Zamora’s health began to deteriorate. He asked Winick to continue his national AIDS lectures. On November 11, 1994, Zamora died as housemates Judd Winick and Pam Ling sat by his side.

In early 2014, MTV filmed their 29th season of the Real World back again in San Francisco. That house was located at the former address of the Avalon Ballroom on Sutter Street.

