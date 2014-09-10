OAKLAND (KCBS) – Commuters taking Bay Area Rapid Transit may be noticing a bit less room, and trains that are much more crowded in recent months.

BART officials confirm ridership was up in August, averaging 418,000 riders per weekday. That’s 27,000 more than the previous year. But the crush of passengers is not the only reason for crowded trains.

Phil Matier: BART Commuters Dealing With Increasingly Packed Trains BART officials said dozens of cars in the transit agency’s fleet are out of service, whether it is due to damage or for routine maintenance. The aging fleet has long been a source of contention. As the transit agency waits to replace its cars, they have been forced to keep trains in reserve just in case of a breakdown. This is not only a problem for BART. With the ever-improving economy, more and more people are working, and oftentimes, they are taking some form of public transportation. Unfortunately for the many commuters packed in like sardines on BART trains, transit officials said they don’t expect much relief until 2017, when the first of the new train cars arrive. You can hear Phil Matier’s comments Monday through Friday at 7:50am and 5:50pm on KCBS All News 740AM and 106.9FM.