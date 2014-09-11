Filed Under:Accident, Driver, Fatal, Highway 280, Los Altos Hills, Wrong Way
LOS ALTOS HILLS (CBS SF) — All lanes have reopened after a fatal accident involving a driver heading the wrong way closed all lanes on the southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Los Altos Hills Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wrong-way driver was first reported at 12:52 a.m. near the Page Mill Road off ramp, CHP officials said.

All lanes were reported closed at 1:30 a.m. in order to clean up debris from the collision, according to the CHP.

Parts of the roadway were reopened at 2:08 a.m., while some lanes remained closed for clean up.

All lanes were reopened at 4:02 a.m., according to the CHP.

Comments
  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    December 8, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Seriously, what sort of dumb fu ker of a driver do you have to be to drive the wrong way?

