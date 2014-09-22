Noise, Blocked Parking Spots Irk Neighbors Amid Construction Of Mark Zuckerberg’s $10 Million Home In SF Dolores Heights

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In a dense neighborhood where parking is more sparse than sun on a San Francisco summer afternoon, many Dolores Heights neighbors are feeling frustrated around the impact Facebook’s founder $10 million “fixer-upper” is having on the community.

Mark Zuckerburg’s construction team distributed flyers to neighbors when construction began 17 months ago, laying out design plans and building timelines for the 6 bedroom 1920s-era home he plans to share with his wife Priscilla Chan.

The notice also mentioned 4-5 parking spaces would be blocked off to accommodate the ongoing flow of construction equipment in the area.

But one neighbor and his roommates who all rent say they’ve noticed something else that doesn’t seem “exactly kosher.”

People, usually in pairs, regularly sit in parked cars overnight near Zuckerburg’s home on 21st street near Dolores Street, according to neighbor Trafton Bean.

After noticing this for several weeks, one of Bean’s roommates asked who they were. Several have now responded, claiming that they were hired by Zuckerberg to hold additional parking spots aside from the 4-5 allotted for construction vehicles during the morning. Most of the workers were young, and one had what looked like a college textbook to study while they waited in the dark, Bean said.

Aside from parking problems, many neighbors are also complaining about Saturday mornings filled with the sounds of nearly 50 construction workers and pounding jackhammers.

“It’s ear-splitting construction,” said Bean. “Just lots of cutting into concrete.”

The sidewalk is among things being torn up to be outfitted with new fiber-optic cables that will connect to the home, which was just plastered about a month ago and now features a new dug-out garage and stained glass windows. And it’s all being done under the watchful eyes of several closed-circuit security cameras placed throughout the property and across the street .

“It’s like a super intense eye in the sky — as if you’re inside a bank,” Bean said, who added he’s looking forward to construction ending, which is slated for Spring 2015.

In the meantime Bean says even though he hasn’t had any Zuckerburg sightings, it’s been interesting to watch the home change from his living room window.