SF Castro District Streets Get Splash Of Color With Rainbow Crosswalks

October 1, 2014 9:51 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A newly installed rainbow crosswalk is the latest colorful addition to San Francisco’s Castro District.

Some residents have mixed feelings on the project located at 18th and Castro streets.

“I kinda wish they would have gotten the sparkles in the sidewalk, because they could always come back and do this, but the sidewalks are forever,” said Castro resident Ken Katen.

More than 4,000 people voted on the decorative design back in March, which is part of the Castro Streetscape Improvement project. Other plans include new pavement, lighting and installing more trees on the streets.

Meanwhile, the LGBT Honor Walk plaques with glaring typos are getting replaced and fixed soon.

  1. learningtobegay says:
    October 1, 2014 at 11:10 am

    Very Nice!

