Unions Representing Golden Gate Transit District Workers Announce 1-Day Strike

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS)— Bus maintenance and dispatch workers for Golden Gate Highway & Transportation District will go on a one-day strike Friday, October 17th. A coalition of labor unions announced Thursday that the transit district’s bus drivers will honor the picket line.

While it is likely there will be no bus service between Marin County and San Francisco that day, KCBS is waiting for a response from the transit district on this latest development in their ongoing negotiations with the coalition of 13 labor unions.

Last month there were two brief work stoppages within the district. The coalition of about 450 transit workers, including those from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Locals 856 and 665, has argued that the wage increase proposed by management would be offset by rising health care premiums.

A union of machinists held a strike on Sept. 16 that did not affect transit service and ferryboat captains held a strike on Sept. 26 that halted ferry service that day.

The transit district’s board of directors had previously said that they’ve offered what they say is a “generous” wage increase of three percent per year for each of the three years of the proposed contract. They have further stated this represents a 9.27 percent wage increase over the next three years on a compound basis.

In addition, the board has called the increases to health-care premiums “modest”.

The coalition’s dispute with the bridge district has left workers without contracts since July 1.

