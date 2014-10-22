SF City Attorney To Appeal Court’s Ruling To End Ellis Act-Relocation Payments

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS)— San Francisco’s City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced on Wednesday that they would appeal a federal court judge’s ruling that quashes mandatory relocation payments for the city’s tenants evicted through California’s Ellis Act.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer declared the ruling unconstitutional and said that it violated property rights and punished the wrong people (landlords) for market conditions they didn’t create.

Under the law enacted in June, landlords were required to pay tenants the difference in their old and new rent for two years. In the case of the landlord who filed suit against the law, the amount was $118,000.