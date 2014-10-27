CHP Sergeant Finds $120K In Middle Of Concord Street; Cash Returned To Man Who Had Lost Life Savings

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man’s life savings have been recovered after an off-duty California Highway Patrol sergeant found over $120,000 in cash in the middle of a Concord roadway, CHP officials said Monday.

While driving in a personal car on Concord Boulevard recently, the sergeant had to swerve around two bank deposit bags in the roadway to avoid hitting them, according to the CHP.

The sergeant made a U-turn and went to retrieve the two bags, which had tire marks on them, and looked inside to find “a lot of cash,” CHP Contra Costa area spokesman John Fransen said.

“I opened it and it was filled with hundreds of hundred dollar bills,” the officer said

CHP officials said the off-duty officer, a 20-year CHP veteran who has asked to remain anonymous, immediately alerted authorities and handed over what amounted to more than $120,000 in cash to Concord police.

“First I thought it was one of those shows – what would you do? Someone would come out and ask me what would you do,” the officer said.

Police were later able to locate the owner of the lost cash and returned the money to him.

In a prepared statement, the sergeant said returning the money was simply “the right thing to do.”

“I am paid to uphold the law and it’s my job to set the example whether I’m working or not,” the sergeant said. “I am happy to hear the rightful owner was identified and that the money has been returned”.

CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Avery Browne seized the opportunity to praise the sergeant, noting that, “On too many occasions our personnel do not pause to be recognized as they feel they were simply doing their job.”

TM and © Copyright 2014 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2014 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.