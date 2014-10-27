‘The New American Backyard’: Dublin Spends $136,000 For Branding Campaign, New City Slogan

DUBLIN (KPIX 5) – Only three decades old, Dublin is the third fastest growing city in California and city leaders wanted to give it a brand. They spent a lot of money to come up with the slogan, “The New American Backyard.”
“Yeah, actually that sounds cool,” said Christine Torrence, a Dublin resident.
But cool didn’t mean clarity.
“Nothing comes to mind,” Dublin resident Tim Gannon said.
At least not yet, but the city said it hasn’t had time to refine the message.
“It’s really an opportunity for us to really show people what we have going on here. We have a high quality of life, great schools, great parks, amenities, places to shop and dine,” said Dublin Economic Development Director Lori Taylor.
After surveys, focus groups and an initial $136,000 investment, they came up with the idea that this city has an “Unpretentiously ambitious, casually sophisticated style.”
“New American” refers to the diversity in Dublin and the term “backyard” is a metaphor for a relaxing place to live and do business.
Dublin’s identifiable shamrock is staying, although it may get a bit of a makeover.
Another slogan, “Dublin: the Bay Area’s emerald isle,” didn’t make the cut. The city expects to start using the new branding next year.
One Comment
