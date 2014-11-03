San Francisco And Berkeley Soda Tax Propositions Could Set Precedent

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — Voters in San Francisco and Berkeley will decide Tuesday whether to tax soft drinks like Coke and Pepsi. This week KCBS In Depth, co-hosts Jane McMillian spoke with San Francisco Supervisor Scott Wiener, who is a supporter of the soda tax, and Roger Zalazar, representing the American Beverage Association, who opposes the propositions.

Prop E in San Francisco would add 2-cents per ounce on sugary drinks such as sodas and juices. Wiener said one in three San Franciscans are at risk of diabetes.

“Soda and other sugary beverages are absolutely fueling the explosion of Type 2 diabetes, liver disease and other health problems that are being caused by the huge amount of sugar in liquid form that these drinks are delivering into people’s bodies,” Wiener said.

