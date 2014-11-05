Quan Concedes Oakland Mayor’s Race; Schaaf Celebrates In Fire-Breathing Snail Car

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — In what may be a nod to her Burning Man constituents, the woman who appears to be Oakland’s mayor-elect rode off from a victory speech Wednesday in a metallic, fire-spraying snail vehicle.

After Alameda County elections officials released preliminary instant runoff results at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Oakland City Councilman Libby Schaaf declared victory in the race and incumbent Mayor Jean Quan later released a concession letter.

“I also want to congratulate Councilwoman Libby Schaaf on being elected the next Mayor of Oakland. She inherits a city where crime is down, unemployment is down, city finances are strong, police reforms are near completion, and the economic renaissance is well under way. I have been proud to be Oakland’s first woman and Asian-American mayor and I thank Oaklanders for the opportunity to bring the City through these tough times,” Quan wrote.

Schaaf told KPIX 5’s Joe Vazquez Tuesday night that she was ready to lead Oakland.

After an appearance Wednesday where she said she welcomed Quan’s concession and offer of a “smooth transition,” Schaaf hopped on-board the metallic vehicle and rode off, presumably to take her new place at City Hall.

Declaring victory, @libbyformayor takes the reins in Oakland, via fire-breathing snail car. pic.twitter.com/EampdXP5th — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) November 5, 2014

Schaaf has promised her first priority will be to restore public safety in Oakland.