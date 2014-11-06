Colma Shopper Attacked After Telling Mom To Calm Down Child Throwing Tantrum

COLMA (KPIX 5) — A shopper at a Colma store said she was punched in the face by mother after telling her to quiet down her child, who was throwing a tantrum.

Natalie Bree Hajek-Richardson told KPIX 5 that she was in the checkout line of the Nordstrom Rack on November 3 when a child between the age of 4 and 6 began throwing a loud tantrum.

“It didn’t bother me that the child was throwing the tantrum, but the volume was very loud, it was hurting my ears,” Hajek-Richardson said.

The shopper said she asked the child’s mother to quiet the child down, but nicely. That’s when things began going sideways.

“She came to the side of me and told me not to tell her child what to do. And I told her that I didn’t ask your child what to do, I asked you very nicely to calm down your child just a little bit,” Hajek-Richardson recalled.

Hajek-Richardson said she then told the mom off. “I told her to go to hell and she told me I’ll see you there,” she said.

When Hajek-Richardson left the store, she said the mom followed her to her car. “Was asking me, ‘Where’d you tell me to go?’ So I repeated again what I said to her, and I told her that I told her to go to hell,” she said.

Video shows a woman in a red shirt walking toward Hajek-Richardson before they both end up on the asphalt. The victim said she was punched twice in the face.

“My teeth hurt, my elbow hurts, I got a bruise on my thigh,” she said.

Hajek-Richardson’s gums are black and blue and she may lose three of her teeth. But even in the wake of the attack she defends her choice.

Police are analyzing the surveillance video to identify the woman suspected of assaulting Hajek-Richardson.