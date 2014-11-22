51st Anniversary Of Assassination Of President John F. Kennedy

25th November 1963: Two people in Lafayette Park, Washington, reading the newspaper reports of President John F Kennedy's assassination. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fifty-one years ago today, on November 22, 1963, Walter Cronkite announced that President John F. Kennedy had died.

The world was shocked and saddened.

CBS Archives: Walter Conkrite Announces JFK’s Assassination


The President was just 46-years old when he was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas.

Kennedy arrived that morning at Love Field, along with first lady Jacqueline.

He was on his way to the trade mart to deliver a speech at a luncheon.

The route of the motorcade was designed to give him maximum exposure to the 200,000 people who came out to see him. It also exposed him to the assassin.

When the shots were fired in Dealey Plaza — Kennedy was just minutes from the trade mart.

Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested just hours later for the shooting.

Oswald was killed two days later by Jack Ruby.

  1. Tammy Morris says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    It’s a known fact about Lyndon Johnson that he was an amoral psychopath. He had a history of violence – even murder. And this was before he planned the assassination of President Kennedy. Among the books I have read about JFK’s assassination, THE MAN WHO KILLED KENNEDY: THE CASE AGAINST LBJ provided the most conclusive argument about LBJ’s motivation and means to kill Kennedy. bit.ly/LBJKilledJFK

