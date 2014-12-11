ROHNERT PARK (KPIX 5) — During Thursday’s massive storm, a Rohnert Park family patrolled the flooded streets of Rohnert Park to find stranded motorists.
KPIX 5 found the Thomas family, several cousins who all own four-wheel drives and came out looking to help. At least one stranded driver was rescued.
“It was a woman in a little Honda. And the water was up to about the middle of her door. And when we pushed her out of the puddle, she was more than grateful,” said Grant Thomas.
The family, who works in construction, decided to help out drivers when work was cancelled because of Thursday’s wet weather.
Water was knee high in some locations in Rohnert Park during the storm.
