Bake And Bend: San Francisco Yoga Class Adds Pot To Practice

December 17, 2014 9:03 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Instead of finishing a Vinyasa flow sequence by relaxing in child’s pose, imagine taking a puff of a joint or a vaporizer filled with cannabis.

That’s just what one San Francisco yoga studio is advertising for students wishing to “elevate” their practice of deep stretching and relaxation.

Located in the South of Market, Ganja Yoga starts each class with a 15 minute smoking session for students with a medical marijuana card. The cardless are welcomed to get high before coming to class in a candlelit room filled with tranquil music.

Certified Hatha Yoga Instructor Dee Dussault first started  offering the classes in Toronto in 2009 before bringing it to San Francisco in October.

According to Dessault, “these ‘enhanced’ yoga and tantra journeys are opportunities for you to enjoy trippy relaxation, pain-relief, sensuality, and the cultivation of inner peace.”

She says she’s the first Western instructor to blend cannabis with yoga, however classes have already appeared Colorado and in Los Angeles for several years.

Classes are Wednesday nights 5:30-6:45 p.m. and 7-8:45 p.m. at Merchants of Reality, 285 Ninth St. in San Francisco.

