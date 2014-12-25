Lefty O’Doul’s Collects, Distributes 15,000 Toys To San Francisco Children

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco restaurant has collected 15,000 toys in the last two days, and managed to distribute nearly all of them to the city’s neediest children in the same time frame.
This is the 14th year that Lefty O’Doul’s has sponsored the Christmas toy drive.
It began at 5 a.m. Wednesday with a goal of only collecting 10,000 toys.
According to restaurant spokesman Lee Houskeeper, the Union Square restaurant distributed 9,000 of the toys yesterday.
This afternoon, another 3,000 toys were distributed at the Ella Hill Hutch Center in the city’s Fillmore District Thursday, Houskeeper said.
O’Douls then transferred an additional 3,000 toys to the city’s fire department for distribution, Houskeeper said.
The event’s success this year will ensure the tradition continues in 2015, Houskeeper said.
