Parking Passes More Expensive Than Resale Tickets For Stanford Bowl Game At Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Folks looking for tickets to Tuesday night’s Foster Farms Bowl at Levi’s Stadium can find resale tickets for less than $50 bucks, but finding a place to park your car could cost you more than that.

StubHub resale listings offered 543 seats Tuesday morning for the game set to kick off at 7 p.m. Most of those seats were priced well under $100 and many were priced for under $50. The absolute least expensive tickets were just $43.

While that may seem like a deal, the parking likely won’t. StubHub also lists a few parking passes, ranging in price from $56.99 to $95.85.

Ticketmaster currently has seats at the lower two levels of the stadium with prices starting at $65. They offer parking starting at $44, plus fees, still more than the cheaper seats on StubHub.

Earlier this month tickets to the event were offered on Groupon for as little as $34.

Stanford is a 14 point favorite against Maryland. A win would give them their third bowl victory in the last five years. Get the full game preview here.

