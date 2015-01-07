San Francisco Police Have Detained Suspect In ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ House Arson Fire

January 7, 2015 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Arson, Detained, Fire, Mrs. Doubtfire, Pacific Heights, Police, San Francisco, Suspect
Black marks, likely from a suspicious fire, spotted at the "Mrs. Doubtfire" house on Broadway and Steiner Street in San Francisco on January 5, 2015. (CBS)
Black marks, likely from a suspicious fire, spotted at the "Mrs. Doubtfire" house on Broadway and Steiner Street in San Francisco on January 5, 2015. (CBS)
Black marks, likely from a suspicious fire, spotted at the "Mrs. Doubtfire" house on Broadway and Steiner Street in San Francisco on January 5, 2015. (CBS)

SAN FRANCSICO (KCBS) – San Francisco police said Wednesday they have detained a suspect in the suspected arson fire at the Pacific Heights home where the movie “Mrs. Doubtfire” was filmed.

“This morning, investigators did make their way down to the South Bay where the suspect was located, and subsequently detained,” said San Francisco police Officer Albie Esparza.

Tyquon Welch, 25, was arrested in San Jose by San Francisco police, Esparza said.

Welch was a former patient of a doctor who owns the home, Esparza said. She was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal threats, trespassing, arson and possession of an incendiary device.

On Tuesday, San Francisco police had said they believed the suspect was a former patient of Dr. Douglas Ousterhout, a plastic surgeon, who currently owns the home on the 2600 block of Steiner Street.

It was on Monday night when the homeowner called police after noticing smoke outside his home. Police said the mat outside the front door had been set on fire, though it was quickly put out.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Dear!

    I’ve had a nice day today and wanted to share this together with you, check it out http://www.lat.net.au/diamondc.php?6c6d

    Yours, Constance Herron

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch