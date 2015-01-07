San Francisco Police Have Detained Suspect In ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ House Arson Fire

SAN FRANCSICO (KCBS) – San Francisco police said Wednesday they have detained a suspect in the suspected arson fire at the Pacific Heights home where the movie “Mrs. Doubtfire” was filmed.
“This morning, investigators did make their way down to the South Bay where the suspect was located, and subsequently detained,” said San Francisco police Officer Albie Esparza.
Tyquon Welch, 25, was arrested in San Jose by San Francisco police, Esparza said.
Welch was a former patient of a doctor who owns the home, Esparza said. She was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal threats, trespassing, arson and possession of an incendiary device.
On Tuesday, San Francisco police had said they believed the suspect was a former patient of Dr. Douglas Ousterhout, a plastic surgeon, who currently owns the home on the 2600 block of Steiner Street.
It was on Monday night when the homeowner called police after noticing smoke outside his home. Police said the mat outside the front door had been set on fire, though it was quickly put out.
One Comment
